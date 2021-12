Delia Orjuela has been named general manager of Warner Music Latina’s new Música Mexicana division, Billboard can exclusively announce Monday (Dec. 6). “I just want to reflect on the term regional Mexican,” Orjuela said to Billboard. “It’s still widely used, but a new generation of artists from the community feel it’s a term that’s outlived its usefulness […] the artists call the music ‘Música Mexicana’ and that’s what we’re going to call the division too. I think it’s needed to give those artists a global platform and to plug Warner Music into one of the fastest-growing and most exciting genres in the world.”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO