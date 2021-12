If you're daydreaming about winning the lottery, this Killeen, Texas luxury home would be a great place to set up shop after cashing in your pot of gold!. More people are flocking to Central Texas, and the population just continues to get bigger. According to the Killeen Daily Herald, over the past ten years, there has been a massive population increase for Killeen, with over 25,000 people moving to the area. It is currently the largest city between Dallas and Austin. Meanwhile, Copperas Cove has risen to over 36,000 residents since the last census, and Nolanville had the largest growth spurt percentage-wise, going from 4,259 to 5,917 – a 30.6% increase.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO