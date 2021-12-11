ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun Heights Trail Is A Gorgeous Forest Trail In West Virginia That Will Take You To A Hidden Overlook

By Lisa Sammons
Only In West Virginia
Only In West Virginia
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRkYb_0dJwluCk00

In a state as beautiful as West Virginia, why waste another minute inside? There’s so much out there to explore. We are loaded down with mountains, parks, and nature preserves that make getting outside easy. Harpers Ferry National Historic Park is one of the best parks in the Mountain State. The merging of the mighty Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers is a magical sight. With nearly 4,000 square acres of territory, there’s a lot to see here. The park is filled with miles of trails and several historical sites. One of our very favorite trails at Harpers Ferry is the Loudoun Heights Trail.

