The federal government has announced that the student loans will cease by the end of January next year. The government’s decision is likely to affect a considerable section of beneficiaries. CNBC reports that in a survey of 4700 people in November, more than 75% said that the end of payment would weaken their financial situation. The participants of the study were from Bankrate and BestColleges. More than two participants believed that their savings would reduce significantly, as they would have to pay household and other bills.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO