Opportunities in the automotive semiconductor market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from introduction of semiconductor to nano chips and radar sensor semiconductor. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automotive semiconductor market is expected to reach $53.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.2%. In this market, integrated circuit is the largest segment by component type, whereas powertrain and safety is largest by application. The introduction of high efficiency power semiconductors and development of smaller single–chips for radar sensors provides strategic growth path in this market.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO