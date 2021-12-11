ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiDAR Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026

 3 days ago

According to the report, the "LiDAR Market With Covid-19 Impact by Technology (2D, 3D, 4D), Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation and Positioning Systems), Installation Type (Airborne and Ground Based), Range, Service, End-Use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to grow USD 1.3 billion in 2021...

