The 50s Diner In West Virginia Where You’ll Find All Sorts Of Throwback Eats
By Ben Jones
Only In West Virginia
3 days ago
A West Virginia diner is serving up the past, one delicious plate of home fries at a time. D J’s 50’S & 60’S Diner offers an authentic throwback American dining experience that never gets old. The diner’s classic décor, simple but amazing food, and large portions have won over legions of fans – here’s why you need to make plans to grab breakfast at D J’s.
D J’s 50’S & 60’S Diner is open daily, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. If you’re hungry, they have a booth, stool, or table waiting for you! If you love classic restaurants, here’s another great West Virginia diner worth a stop.
Address: D J's 50'S & 60'S Diner, 1181 Airport Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554, USA
