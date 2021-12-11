The 50s Diner In West Virginia Where You’ll Find All Sorts Of Throwback Eats

A West Virginia diner is serving up the past, one delicious plate of home fries at a time. D J’s 50’S & 60’S Diner offers an authentic throwback American dining experience that never gets old. The diner’s classic décor, simple but amazing food, and large portions have won over legions of fans – here’s why you need to make plans to grab breakfast at D J’s.

D J's 50'S & 60'S Diner is located in Fairmont, just off of Interstate 79. It’s a popular rest stop for travelers passing through.

You’ll know you’re someplace special when you see the throwback dining car exterior. But the real treats are inside.

The diner is like a time capsule of the 50s and 60s, filled with vintage touches and lots of musical memorabilia.

The staff is really friendly and ready to deliver some of the best diner food you’ve ever had. They will keep the coffee flowing as you peruse the menu.

Breakfast is served all day and the menu is loaded with nostalgic options like “All Shook Up,” a concoction with eggs, cheese, meat, and home fries; “Greased Lightning Breakfast,” two eggs with home fries and a choice of meat; and the “Chubby Checker Double Decker,” pancakes topped with egg and a choice of meat. If you’re not feeling musical, you can also choose a simpler menu item!

While many come for the breakfast, the menu has plenty of other throwback items to choose from – the meatloaf is sublime!

D J’s 50’S & 60’S Diner is open daily, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. If you’re hungry, they have a booth, stool, or table waiting for you! If you love classic restaurants, here’s another great West Virginia diner worth a stop.

Address: D J's 50'S & 60'S Diner, 1181 Airport Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554, USA