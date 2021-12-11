MEMPHIS’ BROOKS FINED $25,000

NEW YORK , Dec. 10, 2021 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident took place after Brooks was assessed his second technical foul with 27.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 104-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 8 at FedExForum.

To view the incident, click on the following link: https://www.nba.com/watch/video/memphis-vs-dallas-12-8-2021

92.9 FM ESPN is Memphis' Flagship Home of the Grizzlies. Saturday (12/11) the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. as they retire and honor Zach Randolph.