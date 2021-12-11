Barefoot and Oreo Team Up For New Wine? Maybe Not [UPDATE]

The town of Newburgh is home to a number of great restaurants and will soon have a new option for residents who enjoy Asian cuisine. According to Evansville 411 News on Facebook, more details have been revealed about Teriyaki Madness, the Denver, Colorado-based restaurant chain specializing in "Seattle Style" teriyaki. The restaurant touts "fresh, all-natural ingredients" all made-to-order and served with rice or noodles in bowls. The national chain, which has opened over 100 locations since being founded nearly 20 years ago in 2003 has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers four straight years (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021), and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021.
