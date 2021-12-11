ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barefoot and Oreo Team Up For New Wine? Maybe Not [UPDATE]

By Leslie Morgan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, remember how excited we were to find out that an Oreo cookie red wine blend would be available for out drinking enjoyment? Well...I hop you didn't get too excited. Looks like Barefoot wine fooled us all. When looking for things to talk about during Food News, I came across...

Thrillist

Subway Is Opening a New Shop That Doesn't Sell a Single Sandwich

The lure of fresh foot-long sandwiches may have kicked off your Subway habit, but be honest—it's the cookies that kept you coming back for more. And because the brand isn't naive to this fact, it's opening its first-ever outpost that won't sell sandwiches at all. Rather, the pop-up, dubbed Cookieway, will sell nothing but cookies.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Just Created Mexican Mozzarella Sticks and We’re Pumped

What do you get when you cross Italian appetizers and a Mexican restaurant, well you get some new dishes at Lucha Cantina. Lucha Cantina was probably the first restaurant I knew of when I moved to Rockford. Sure, part of the reason is that it's very close to the radio station, you might be able to walk there... though I would advise driving... but the other reason is the creative menu always has everyone talking.
Oreo Wine is now a thing

Oreo Thins maker Mondelez International and Barefoot Wine announced yesterday, December 7th, that they teamed up to create a small-batch release called Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine. The red wine includes, quote, “flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme along with notes of oak,” and the companies said...
Oreo Wine Sells Out!

Barefoot Wines' new Oreo Thins Red Blend is already sold out after making its online debut yesterday. The Modesto-based wine company's latest blend of red wine that's made with Oreo cookies is said to taste smooth with sweet notes of chocolate on the finish. Barefoot reps say the limited bottles that came with a package of Oreo treats sold out in less than 30 minutes.
Oreo and Barefoot Make Unlikely Pair for Ultimate Wine Collaboration

Get ready for a pairing you never thought possible! Oreo Thins and Barefoot Wines have teamed up for a very unique collaboration, and honestly, it's piqued our curiosity. A red blend wine was created to pair alongside America's favorite cookie, and it's now available for a limited time. You can...
Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
SPY

8 Keto Ice Creams That Don’t Taste Low-Carb

We all love ice cream, but unfortunately, it doesn’t always love us back. Thankfully, with the rising popularity of the keto diet came some great keto ice cream to satisfy our sweet cravings without the guilt. We know what you’re thinking — low-carb ice cream can’t possibly taste as good as the real deal. Nobody is claiming that these keto ice cream alternatives are quite as decadent as the more indulgent varieties, but there’s no doubt that they get the job done. Many brands make keto ice cream that’s sweet, creamy and comes in all of the flavors you know and...
Here’s What We Know About the New Asian Restaurant Coming to Newburgh

The town of Newburgh is home to a number of great restaurants and will soon have a new option for residents who enjoy Asian cuisine. According to Evansville 411 News on Facebook, more details have been revealed about Teriyaki Madness, the Denver, Colorado-based restaurant chain specializing in "Seattle Style" teriyaki. The restaurant touts "fresh, all-natural ingredients" all made-to-order and served with rice or noodles in bowls. The national chain, which has opened over 100 locations since being founded nearly 20 years ago in 2003 has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers four straight years (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021), and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021.
How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
Community Policy