Video: Who feels more pressure between Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira heading into UFC 269?

The UFC’s lightweight title is on the line this Saturday.

The champ Charles Oliveira will look to defend his title for the first time against Dustin Poirier in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Poirier has had a taste of the title before, claiming the interim title by defeating Max Holloway, however, he’s still hungry for undisputed status. Oliveira, on the other hand, has that title, but despite his impressive win streak and his incredible finish of Michael Chandler to claim the vacant belt, feels like he has more to prove to solidify his position.

Of course, neither man wants to lose a title fight, but who might be feeling more pressure to get the job done on Saturday night?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Nolan King, Matthew Wells, and “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss this topic with host John Morgan.

Check out the discussion in the clip above and watch this week’s full episode in the video below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Tuesday on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

