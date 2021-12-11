ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: Who feels more pressure between Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira heading into UFC 269?

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
The UFC’s lightweight title is on the line this Saturday.

The champ Charles Oliveira will look to defend his title for the first time against Dustin Poirier in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Poirier has had a taste of the title before, claiming the interim title by defeating Max Holloway, however, he’s still hungry for undisputed status. Oliveira, on the other hand, has that title, but despite his impressive win streak and his incredible finish of Michael Chandler to claim the vacant belt, feels like he has more to prove to solidify his position.

Of course, neither man wants to lose a title fight, but who might be feeling more pressure to get the job done on Saturday night?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Nolan King, Matthew Wells, and “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss this topic with host John Morgan.

Check out the discussion in the clip above and watch this week’s full episode in the video below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Tuesday on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

Gallery

Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler at UFC 262: Best photos

Gallery

Photos: Dustin Poirier through the years

firstsportz.com

Amanda Nunes drops truth bomb over her relationship with Dustin Poirier

Some of the legends of the MMA world will take on each other in the UFC 269 which will start on Saturday, 11th of December and will go on for a week. The major fights will be Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena and Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliviera. Brazilians, Nunes...
UFC
Maxboxing

Nonito Donaire retains title with bodyshot stoppage - eyes Naoya Inoue rematch

Saturday night, live from the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California, it was the WBC bantamweight champion, and future Hall of Famer, Nonito Donaire against unbeaten WBC interim champion Reymart Gaballo in the main event on the ShowTime Network. Donaire (42-6, 28 KO’s), despite looking at 4-decades on his...
CARSON, CA
The Independent

UFC 269 card: Every fight and how to watch online and on TV tonight

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is the site of UFC 269 on Saturday, and the final big event of the year is expected to be one of the most intriguing of the last 12 months.In the main event, Dustin Poirier faces lightweight title holder Charles Oliveira as the Louisianan attempts to finally become undisputed champion – having only ever won the interim belt.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from UFC 269In the co-main event, dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena, who will seek to end the Brazilian’s 12-fight win streak, which dates...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Kayla Harrison drops massive Amanda Nunes UFC fight truth bomb

Former PFL women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison has opened up about her real thoughts on UFC star Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison is still a free agent but her recent link-up to the UFC has already got people buzzing about a potential fight against reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC
Julianna Peña unsurprised by Amanda Nunes' quick tap at UFC 269, disses Kayla Harrison

Julianna Pena is in no rush to book a rematch with Amanda Nunes after UFC 269, but she fully expects it to be her next fight. Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history Saturday when she dethroned Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) of the women’s bantamweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The challenger went in against the heavily-favored Brazil and used to a surprising striking attack to set up a takedown in the second round and quickly forced the finish with a no-hooks rear-naked choke.
UFC
