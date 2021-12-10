Bipartisan Bill Attempts To Address Escalating Meth Problem

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin signed on to a letter with 65 colleagues pushing the Senate and House leaders of the Armed Services Committee to keep the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act (MJIIPA) in the final National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill language. The bipartisan and bicameral letter led by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), is signed by 44 senators and 22 members of the House. The Baldwin backed legislation would professionalize how the military prosecutes serious crimes by moving the decision over whether to prosecute them to independent, experienced military prosecutors, and was successfully included in the committee passed Senate NDAA for Fiscal Year 2022. MJIIPA currently has 66 Senate co-sponsors and the House companion legislation has 220 co-sponsors, representing a majority of the House.

