LOS ANGELES – Saquon Barkley is first and always a team player, which is why he wants to do more to help the Giants win some games. Barkley is not having the year he envisioned after missing almost all of the 2020 season because of the torn ACL he suffered in Week 2. A freakish ankle injury sustained in Dallas forced him to sit out four games. Barkley is second on the team with 315 rushing yards. His 3.8-yard average is 1.2 yards less than it was when he was Rookie of the Year in 2018. Barkley is third on the team with 30 receptions, but they have gained an average of just 6.4 yards.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO