ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Celebrate The New Year At Georgia Aquarium’s NYE Extravaganza!

By Jack Rattenbury
secretatlanta.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to Georgia Aquarium for the most unique NYE party in the ATL!. If you’re looking for something special to do this New Years Eve, then look no further. Ring in the New Year at downtown Atlanta’s most unique New Year’s Eve party! Hosted by...

secretatlanta.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
secretatlanta.co

This Completely Magical German Alpine Village Is Less Than Two Hours From Atlanta

Transport yourselves to an enchanting German village without leaving Georgia!. The City of Helen, better known as ‘Georgia’s Alpine Village’ is nestled in the Northeast Georgia Mountains. It’s the perfect place to get into the spirit of the season, with beautiful buildings scattered around, and a magical festive makeover every year for the holidays.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlanta Is Named One Of The Best Places In The World To Visit Next Year

Atlanta has been anointed one of the best U.S. cities to visit in 2022!. Are you really that surprised? Atlanta has seen some major changes over the past couple of years. For better or for worse, the changes have certainly boosted our touristic appeal, and people are starting to notice.
ATLANTA, GA
allears.net

Celebrate New Year’s Eve With an Exclusive Event at Universal Studios Hollywood!

This year, there are a ton of unique ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve. If you’re visiting Disney Springs, you can check out specialty menus at several restaurants, and Disney World is potentially gearing up to ring in the new year with the return of their New Year’s Eve fireworks shows in the parks. And, if you live on the West Coast, there’s another way to celebrate the holiday at Universal Studios Hollywood!
LIFESTYLE
waltermagazine.com

15 Ways to Celebrate New Year’s in Raleigh

Say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 with Raleigh’s finest parties, concerts, and our special City of Oaks-style countdown. Countdown to the New Year in signature City of Oaks style with First Night Raleigh. The celebration returns to the streets of downtown for their annual Acorn Drop — our answer to the ball drop. Starting at 2 p.m. with family-friendly activities on the Bicentennial Plaza, the festivities include a sleigh ride, a brightly-lit ferris wheel, and a disco roller rink. Through the Children’s Celebration, young ones can ring in the night early with an acorn drop and fireworks at 7 p.m. For adults, the evening continues until midnight, with performances from musical acts including Sonny Miles and Jack the Radio and the real countdown to the big finale at midnight.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
localemagazine.com

10 Epic New Year’s Eve Celebrations in LA

From an Open Bar Near the Beach to a Rooftop Party on Sunset Strip, These LA Events Will Help You Step Into 2022 in Style!. Being that New Year’s Eve looked a little different heading into 2021, Los Angeles is definitely making up for lost time with some of the most festive and fun events for ringing in 2022! Whether you’re looking for something family-friendly or the best parties to pop some champagne at, here is LOCALE’s list of the best ways to spend New Year’s Eve in LA. New Year’s Eve LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SignalsAZ

Celebrate the New Year at the Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop

After having to host a virtual event last year because of COVID, the planners of this year’s Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop are ready to help folks mark the end of the year in a big way and in person. Revelers can say goodbye to 2021 at the 11th annual celebration on Friday, December 31st, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Montezuma Street in downtown Prescott. The event, which will feature “boot drops” at 10 p.m. and midnight, is free to all ages, and event promoters encourage safe celebrating at this outdoor event.
PRESCOTT, AZ
creativeloafing.com

Lauren Morrow's Christmas Extravaganza

With a high-octave range and a Georgia drawl, Lauren Morrow isn’t here to sing a love song — she’s here to tell a story. And though she might be new to Nashville, she’s already paved her way as one of the city’s most promising artists. You might know her as the crown jewel of The Whiskey Gentry, who have toured with Three Dog Night, Cracker, and Butch Walker, appearing on festival bills like Shaky Knees, MerleFest, and Bristol Rhythm & Roots (to name a few).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#New Years Eve#Georgia Aquarium#Atl#Nye Spectacle#Amp D Entertainment#Yacht Rock Schooner 2022
NBC Bay Area

Chicago's Christkindlmarket Named Best Christmas Market in U.S.

Love visiting Chicago's annual Christkindlmarket during the holiday season? You aren't alone. Global travel site Big 7 Travel just released its list of the best 25 Christmas markets in the USA for 2021, and Chicago's Christkindlmarket is on it — in the number one spot. This year's top Christmas markets...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
piratesandprincesses.net

New Year’s Eve Celebrations at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels

ENDLESS SUMMER RESORT (SURSIDE AND DOCKSIDE INN AND SUITES) Both hotel food courts offer a New Year’s Eve dining special. Guests can enjoy this from 5pm to food court closing time on December 31st, 2021. Like the Thanksgiving dinners, the cost will be $15/adults, $9/ children ages 3-9 with children aged 2 and under will be free. Since Endless Summer Resorts are relatively new hotels growing up during a virus, we expect other New Year’s activities. However, none have been announced at this time.
ORLANDO, FL
Only In Nashville

This Cozy Waterfront Cabin Near Nashville Has Room For All Of Your Friends

When it comes to vacationing in Nashville, Tennessee, accommodations may seem few and far between. You are either staying at a hotel downtown for a wildly high price, or you’re stuck in the suburbs saving money and calling rideshares to get you out of school traffic. We recently came across this gorgeous waterfront cabin near […] The post This Cozy Waterfront Cabin Near Nashville Has Room For All Of Your Friends appeared first on Only In Your State.
NASHVILLE, TN
thelog.com

Aquarium of the Pacific Celebrates the Holidays Under the Sea Style

The Aquarium of the Pacific unveiled the newest resident in Shark Lagoon just in time for the holidays. A new sandbar shark can be seen cruising around the lagoon this holiday season. “The sand bar shark has been with us in holding for a couple of months, and we just...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
chattanoogacw.com

Nashville's George Jones Restaurant, Museum, and Rooftop announces closing

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The George Jones Restaurant, Museum, and Rooftop ownership announced on Tuesday the venue will be closing. In a post on Instagram, ownership stated the decision was made following a "difficult 2 years." "From the pandemic (and the starts and stops there) all the way through to the 2nd Ave bombing one year ago - we have fought for what is right for our loyal staff and local partners," the post reads. "As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficulty with consistency of products, it is a challenge day to day (to say the least) to make a business viable."
NASHVILLE, TN
secretatlanta.co

This Stone Mountain House May Have The Best Holiday Light Display In Atlanta

This house in Stone Mountain takes holiday decorations to the next level!. Atlanta’s had a major glow-up because of all the spectacular light shows on offer in and around the city. However, one in particular is extra special due to the fact that it’s a regular home in Stone Mountain that’s become a beloved holiday tradition in the ATL. This family home is magically transformed into a winter wonderland ever year.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
gcanews.com

New Nashville Holiday Music Special will be taking the place of the Nashville Christmas Parade for this year

The producers of the Nashville Christmas Parade will be doing something different for this year’s holiday celebration. There will be a new Nashville Holiday Music Special scheduled for this Saturday, December 4. The program will be taking the place of the in-person parade for this year, but the event will still be benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
NASHVILLE, TN
Secret Chicago

Christkindlmarket Will Return This Friday For Its 25th Anniversary In Chicago

Prepare for the smell of roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst, hot spiced wine, and festive music beneath the glitter of Christmas lights. During the winter months those annual traditions like Christkindlmarkt are our shining lights in times of darkness. As Chicago’s notorious winter sweeps through the city the festive season counters it with jubilance and cheer. Which made the absence of sipping Glühwein in Daley Plaza last winter all the harder to swallow.
CHICAGO, IL
WTVC

Reba's Place: Reba McEntire to open restaurant, bar, live music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music’s Reba McEntire is taking on a new business venture. The “Fancy” singer is set to open a restaurant, bar, store and live music venue in 2022. Constructed inside a century-old Masonic Temple in Atoka, Oklahoma, “Reba’s Place” will feature two stories of dining space,...
NASHVILLE, TN
vegas24seven.com

🎄Bring on the Holidays with Rampart Casino’s NYE Casino Party Celebration, Holiday Dining Specials and Cash Prizes in the Unwrap the Cash Drawings

Sleigh the Holidays with Christmas Dining Specials, Cash Prizes During the Winter Wonder Wheel Drawings and Extra Points Playing Bingo During the 12 Days of Christmas. Unwrap the New Year at the JW Marriott and Rampart Casino’s NYE Casino Party with live music, hot seat drawings and point multipliers. JW...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy