Celebrate The New Year At Georgia Aquarium’s NYE Extravaganza!

Say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 with Raleigh’s finest parties, concerts, and our special City of Oaks-style countdown. Countdown to the New Year in signature City of Oaks style with First Night Raleigh. The celebration returns to the streets of downtown for their annual Acorn Drop — our answer to the ball drop. Starting at 2 p.m. with family-friendly activities on the Bicentennial Plaza, the festivities include a sleigh ride, a brightly-lit ferris wheel, and a disco roller rink. Through the Children’s Celebration, young ones can ring in the night early with an acorn drop and fireworks at 7 p.m. For adults, the evening continues until midnight, with performances from musical acts including Sonny Miles and Jack the Radio and the real countdown to the big finale at midnight.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO