Celebrate The New Year At Georgia Aquarium’s NYE Extravaganza!

Say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 with Raleigh’s finest parties, concerts, and our special City of Oaks-style countdown. Countdown to the New Year in signature City of Oaks style with First Night Raleigh. The celebration returns to the streets of downtown for their annual Acorn Drop — our answer to the ball drop. Starting at 2 p.m. with family-friendly activities on the Bicentennial Plaza, the festivities include a sleigh ride, a brightly-lit ferris wheel, and a disco roller rink. Through the Children’s Celebration, young ones can ring in the night early with an acorn drop and fireworks at 7 p.m. For adults, the evening continues until midnight, with performances from musical acts including Sonny Miles and Jack the Radio and the real countdown to the big finale at midnight.
