Public Health

Boosters urged in face of Omicron spread as Gove warns of ‘concerning situation’

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A booster dose sees the risk of symptomatic infection with the Omicron variant “significantly reduced”, according to health officials who have urged all those eligible to make sure they get their third jab.

It comes as the experts warned the new variant could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December, with a Cabinet minister saying everything is being kept “under review” in terms of measures to tackle the spread.

Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared to Delta.

But the preliminary data, which looked at 581 people with confirmed Omicron, suggested effectiveness seemed to “increase considerably” in the early period after a booster dose, giving around 70 to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.

The findings come as daily Covid-19 cases reached their highest level in almost a year and the UKHSA predicted that, if current trends continue, the UK will exceed one million infections by the end of the month.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove warned of a “deeply concerning situation” after holding a Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the latest data and the co-ordinated response across the four nations.

The Government said, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 58,194 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

The last time a higher daily figure was reported was on January 9, when 59,937 cases were recorded.

An additional 448 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the UK, bringing the total number to 1,265.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said while their early data should be treated with caution, it indicates that “a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant compared to Delta strain”.

She added: “The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine, so I urge everyone to take up their booster when eligible.”

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Gove said the Omicron variant is doubling every two to three days in England “and possibly even faster in Scotland”.

He added that 30% of reported cases in London are the new variant, and warned that evidence suggests Omicron is “more likely” than past Covid variants to “potentially” lead to hospital admissions among the fully vaccinated.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of the possibility of a “tsunami of infections” from the new variant – and said she could not rule out more restrictions north of the border as a result.

But No 10 maintained that there were “no plans” to go further with measures in England, amid reports that proposals are being drawn up for a Plan C, featuring even tougher rules.

Mr Gove said the current approach being taken is “proportionate”, but acknowledged that “we absolutely do need to keep everything under review”.

He said: “Action is absolutely required and, as new data comes in, we will consider what action we do require to take in the face of that data.”

The Guardian reported that Health Secretary Sajid Javid had been given a presentation from the UKHSA earlier this week warning that even if Omicron leads to less serious disease than Delta, it still risks overwhelming the NHS with 5,000 people admitted to hospital a day.

It said the leaked advice said “stringent action” would be needed on or before December 18 if the variant’s doubling time stays at 2.5 days, although the newspaper added that what such restrictions might entail were not set out other than to say measures that would bring the R number – representing the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect – below 1.

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, whose data was instrumental to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020, told The Guardian that projections suggest Omicron could “very substantially overwhelm the NHS, getting up to peak levels of admissions of 10,000 people per day”.

He said such a figure could be reached “sometime in January” but added that it was based on assumptions around the variant’s ability to get around existing protection, and the premise that it is similar to Delta in terms of the severity of disease it causes – something that is not yet known.

He said: “Even the best-case scenarios involve several-fold more admissions per day than we’re getting at the moment – we are at about 700 right now.”

New guidance expected to come into force from Wednesday will see care home residents allowed only three visitors and one essential care worker, as part of new measures to protect the sector from the spread of the new variant.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the move was “in order to balance the current Covid-19 risk and the need to keep people safe in line with clinical advice”.

From Friday, in England the legal requirement to wear masks was extended to more indoor spaces including museums, galleries and community centres.

There will be a return to working from home guidance from Monday, and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday.

The new regulations will be put to a debate and vote in the Commons next week – and with Labour’s support they are certain to be approved despite the prospect of a large Conservative revolt.

Asked about the expected Tory rebellion, Mr Gove said he is “confident”  people will examine the proposals “seriously, soberly and thoughtfully”, adding: “And I’m also confident people will conclude that, on balance, it is right to act.”

The Independent

Omicron: Passengers from South Africa were not tested and ‘got home in normal way’, Sajid Javid admits

Air passengers from South Africa were not tested on arrival on Friday, despite fears they could be carrying the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid has conceded.They travelled on from airports in normal ways – including on public transport – and were only then asked to take Covid tests and to go into isolation if they tested positive, the health secretary said.It means the UK does not know how many arrivals from South Africa were infected – after a staggering 10 per cent of people on one flight into the Netherlands did test positive.Quizzed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr...
WORLD
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
Scientist

Omicron Is WHO’s Fifth Variant of Concern, Experts Urge Patience

On Tuesday, November 23, scientists in South Africa alerted the world to a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Officially named the B.1.1.529 variant, it has been dubbed Omicron as part of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Greek naming system, and has put health officials and researchers around the world on high alert as they make sense of its potential implications for the ongoing global pandemic.
WORLD
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michael Gove
BBC

Stranded medics return to UK from South Africa

Two healthcare professionals who were left stranded in South Africa due to the Omicron variant have arrived back in the UK. Lisa Freeth was set to depart Johannesburg on Saturday with fellow Briton Dr Helena Edwards when they were informed their flight was only allowing EU citizens to board. Both...
HEALTH
The Independent

Tighter travel rules proposed as six cases of Omicron variant found in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has proposed tighter travel restrictions after six cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant were identified in Scotland Scotland’s First Minister spoke at a briefing on the variant after the Scottish Government announced four cases are in Lanarkshire and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.She said some of the cases identified have no travel history, which suggests there is a degree of community transmission, but there is currently no suggestion this is either sustained or widespread.Ms Sturgeon and her Welsh counterpart, Mark Drakeford have jointly written to the Prime Minister proposing stricter travel restrictions to help...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Cancel your Christmas parties, Scots urged amid omicron spread

Scots have been told to cancel Christmas parties after festive gatherings were linked to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Public Health Scotland said on Thursday that it was “strongly urging” people to scrap events, less than an hour after Jason Leitch, the country’s national clinical director, insisted they could still go ahead if they were held “carefully”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Omicron#Booster#Uk#Cabinet#Ukhsa#Pfizer Biontech#Delta#Cobra
The Independent

Plan B expected to become law as Starmer says he will support new Covid measures

New Covid restrictions are expected to become law this week as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer confirmed his party will be supporting the Government in Tuesday’s vote.It comes as the Prime Minister could potentially be facing the largest rebellion of his premiership, with more than 60 Conservative MPs said to be against the imposition of further restrictive measures.On Wednesday, Boris Johnson announced he would be triggering Plan B in a bid to buy the UK time in the fight against the Omicron variant of the virus.Tories have reacted with dismay to the proposals, with tens of backbenchers pledging to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron could be dominant in UK within weeks - expert

Just joining us? Here's a round-up of the main coronavirus headlines today:. Prof Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases, tells the BBC that Omicron could become the UK's dominant variant within weeks. Future pandemics could be more lethal than the current Covid crisis, Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS told to prepare for ‘new and significant threat’ of Omicron

The NHS can run 24/7 vaccine clinics and discharge some patients to hotels under plans set out by health leaders.The health service has been put on its highest level of emergency preparedness as it sets itself to tackle the “new and significant” threat posed by the Omicron variant.The health service in England declared a “Level 4 National Incident”, which means that trusts will not have autonomy to guide the response in their local areas and central NHS will lead the charge.Health leaders said that the emergence of the variant requires an “extraordinary response” from the NHS.A new letter from health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
BBC

Omicron: Curbs on people meeting in Wales on the cards

Wales may need to reimpose curbs on people socialising in response to the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the chief medical officer. Dr Frank Atherton said the Welsh NHS will "try" to ramp up the booster programme so all adults are offered a jab by the end of December.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Public urged to get jab as Omicron variant ‘will spread quickly’

The chief medical officer for Ireland has urged the public to get the booster jab as the Omicron variant “will spread more quickly” than Delta Dr Tony Holohan said he expected the Omicron variant of Covid-19 to become the dominant one, but said it was too early to provide data on when it would happen.He said that countries across the world were beginning to report widespread community transmission of the variant.“All of the evidence seems to be that the Omicron will spread more quickly than we’ve seen with Delta,” Dr Holohan told RTE News at One.If you haven't had your...
WORLD
newschain

NHS facing ‘huge’ challenge as Omicron sweeps UK

The NHS is facing a “huge” challenge in its fight against Omicron, NHS Providers said. The organisation for the NHS hospital, mental health, community and ambulance services said the announcement on Sunday that the target to get every adult vaccinated has been brought forward by a month is a “critical moment”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Scotland: More rules could come next week, says Swinney

New Covid restrictions could be introduced in Scotland next week, the deputy first minister has warned. John Swinney says the Scottish government is "wrestling with the challenge" of the surge of the Omicron variant. New self-isolation rules have come into force as Scotland recorded 4,087 new Covid cases on Saturday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

378K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

