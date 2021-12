VIRGINIA — While this may be the first year of Rock Ridge wrestling, head coach Dennis Benz is in his seventh season back with the program formally known as Virginia Area. In those seasons since his return, this may be the best start yet for a team of his. Owning dominant dual meet wins over Proctor/Hermantown, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway, Park Rapids and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis, as well as a first place finish a week ago at the Rush City Tournament, the Wolverines look like a team that’s ready to make a deep run in the Section 7AA Tournament.

