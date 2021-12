It's NFP day for the bond market although we have to ask ourselves what that really means in a world where the Fed has explicitly stated that it's seen enough labor market recovery to inform its next policy move (and moreover, where the Fed has also explicitly stated that inflation is the key policy driver for the foreseeable future). Bonds seem to be asking themselves the same thing as traders have been of two minds this morning.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO