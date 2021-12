The Superior Spartans boys basketball team jumped on the Hudson Raiders early in the first half, but to no avail as the Raiders later took the game, 57-51. The Spartans, coming off a win in their season opener, started off strong while controlling the game’s tempo, not allowing the Raiders to score for the first five minutes. With chaos reigning on both sides early, a 3-pointer from senior forward Tanner Swanson built the early lead to 10-2.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO