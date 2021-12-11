PA Supreme Court Throws Out Statewide School Mask Mandate | WDIY Local News

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack voted Monday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress over his refusal to cooperate with the probe, sending another warning to potential holdouts that noncompliance could lead to criminal charges. The resolution now moves...
Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox’s news operation at a time that it has been overshadowed by the network’s opinion side. Wallace delivered the surprising news that he was leaving...
The Air Force has discharged 27 service members for refusing to receive a COVID vaccine, marking the first service members to be involuntarily discharged for balking the rule. A spokesperson for the Air Force said the 27 active duty members discharged received counseling about the vaccines, and when they still refused, commanders made the decision to discharge them for refusing to comply with the Pentagon's vaccine rule, a lawful order.
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, turning away a challenge by a group of medical providers who sued because it does not include a religious exemption. Over the dissents of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and...
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in the death of George Floyd, is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in the federal civil rights case against him, according to a scheduling entry on the court docket. The federal charges were brought by the Justice Department in...
A federal appeals court on Monday grappled with former President Trump 's effort to block a Democrat-led congressional committee in its renewed push to obtain his personal financial records. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments over a 2019 subpoena from the House Oversight...
"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
Kim Kardashian, Esq.? As of Monday, she's one step closer. The entrepreneur and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star announced on Instagram that after two years of studying and three attempts at taking it, she has passed the California "baby bar" exam, also known as the First-Year Law Students' Examination, according to the California State Bar website.
