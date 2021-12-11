Local News

KING CITY — City of King will host a public workshop on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss its efforts to obtain funding for local beautification improvements through the Clean California Local Grant Program. The City is preparing a grant application for funding for downtown beautification and placemaking improvements, public art and trash removal. In addition, the City is working with Caltrans on a proposed project through Clean California for beautification improvements along Highway 101 in King City and at the underpasses. Participants can join in person at the City Council Chambers, 212 S. Vanderhurst Ave., or by Zoom at https://bit.ly/3ow9llv to learn about the improvements being considered, share ideas and provide input regarding design options. Spanish translation will be provided.
Comments / 0