ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Letter: Helping Americans rebuild their lives

By Letter to the editor
Daily Freeman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase “Build Back Better” might not be as catchy as some, but it defines...

www.dailyfreeman.com

Comments / 2

Related
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: An American’s only responsibility is to themselves

A recent letter to the editor has opened my eyes. I used to believe that being a good American included promoting the welfare of my fellow citizens, as enshrined in the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. But the letter-writer makes me think that idea is passé. Today, it seems,...
HEALTH
Daily Freeman

Letter: When Constitutional freedoms collide

American history is defined by freedom. The U.S. Constitution was written several years after the colonies’ Declaration of Independence from Britain. Several years of deliberation and thoughtful discussion after 1776 resulted in the written document of the Constitution. All the privileges were given to white men who owned property and excluded all women, including Martha Washington and Abigail Adams, and all four million black slaves, of any constitutional protection or voting rights.
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Democrats#Bbb
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: American individualism is what makes the country great

To the editor -- There are two postulates of governance: (as Venezuela) Government rules and provides, the people serve. Else (as USA), people provide for themselves and government serves as security. The USA is a representative republic, as opposed to a parliamentary democracy. We elect persons who, with the best...
U.S. POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Immigrants could help with the shortage of construction workers | Letters

National labor shortage continues to affect business, construction | Nov. 12. At the same time that we are thinking of ways to prevent and send back immigrants, including many hard-working and law abiding Mexican and Central Americans, we have a problem finding U.S. citizens to fill 400,000+ jobs in the construction industry. Why don’t we give the people we are sending back across the border temporary residence status, possibly leading to permanent residency, to train and work in construction? These workers would be legal residents more than willing to work construction and other non-college jobs in our country, pay taxes, and receive their medical care through their employers, just like other U.S. resident workers. It would be a win-win-win for the people coming here for their futures, for the U.S. construction (and other industries) facing dire shortages of workers, and for the U.S. itself as we rebuild our infrastructure and improve our cities.
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

Investor’s guide to Build Back Better

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (Bill Sternberg is a veteran Washington journalist and former editorial page editor of USA Today.) WASHINGTON, D.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — Let’s start at the very beginning. What is Build Back Better? Build Back Better (BBB) is the Biden administration’s plan to spend some $2 trillion over the next […]
PERSONAL FINANCE
AL.com

Is a fourth stimulus check arriving in 2022?

As of right now, there are no plans for a fourth stimulus check in 2022. That doesn’t mean efforts for additional financial assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic are done. A petition calling for $2,000 checks for U.S. adults and $1,000 for children has been signed by 2.97 million people. If...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Americans must speak out to defend human rights

To the editor -- Silence in the face of racial and religious bigotry, corruption and violence only enables the perpetrators. Many politicians in this country have made a deal with the devil by supporting white supremacists and right-wing extremists to remain in power. Hate groups are now mainstream and even elected officials spread fear and hatred of fellow citizens and immigrants.
SOCIETY
hngn.com

Joe Manchin Signals Major Changes To Win His Support on Joe Biden's Build Back Better Bill; Senator Sounds Inflation Alarm

Joe Manchin is voicing serious reservations about the framework of Democrats' climate and social spending measure, a red flag for Democrats ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday. With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pressing for action before Christmas, Biden and Manchin's phone discussion on Monday afternoon...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Monthly

Manchin, You Won. Now Give Biden a Win, Too.

For one of the first fights between Al and Peg Bundy on the farcical sitcom Married … With Children, Peg belts out a song Al hates, the sappy “Honey” by Bobby Goldsboro. Al retaliates by clipping his toenails in front of her. Peg raises the stakes by shifting to Helen Reddy’s feminist anthem, “I Am Woman,” which is too much for Al, and he surrenders. After a moment of tranquility, Peg starts singing the chirpy 1963 hit “Dominique” from Jeannine “the Singing Nun” Deckers. A pained Al pleads, “Peg, you won. There’s no need to spike the ball.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy