ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Warm Winter Panzanella

rachaelray.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the...

rachaelray.com

Comments / 0

Related
thethreetomatoes.com

Warm Up Winter with Comforting Recipe Classics

(Family Features) Whipping up some delicious, heartwarming snacks that offer a simple and savory way to bring everyone in from the cold while enjoying comforting flavors together. Lean on beloved ingredients like go-to RAGÚ sauces when it’s time to come together for quick bites. The possibilities are nearly endless with...
RECIPES
bayoubeatnews.com

Stay warm this winter with this hearty Oregon Trail Chili

Sometimes we all need a bowl of hot, old-fashioned chili to get us through the winter season. Cooking Professionally has got you covered with this delicious and hearty Oregon Trail Chili that will have your family huddled around the kitchen table asking for more. Ingredients. • 1 pound lean ground...
OREGON STATE
unkantelope.com

Warm up this fall and winter with a bowl of kalguksu

Now the sweltering summer has passed. Autumn – a season of high sky and plump horses – has arrived. Among the seasons, I like spring and autumn the most. In both seasons, the weather is neither too hot nor too cold. It is perfect weather for cooking. When it comes...
RECIPES
aces.edu

Soup Recipes to Help Warm Up on a Winter Night

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.— When cooler temperatures set in, warm soups are a great dinner option for the family to enjoy together. Live Well Alabama’s team of agents and nutritionists have a variety of soup recipes that are sure crowd pleasers. This Friday, Live Well Alabama is serving up Family Favorite Tomato Soup and Potluck Taco Soup.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
Local 4 WHBF

A warm start to meteorological winter

Today marks the beginning of meteorological winter! Meteorologically, we use December 1st to mark the start of meteorological winter mainly due to a big lag between seasonal averages from the 1st to the start of astronomical winter on the solstice (December 21st this year). For other seasons, March 1st starts meteorological spring, June 1st starts […]
ENVIRONMENT
rachaelray.com

Green, Mean Vegetable-Chile Tortilla Soup

This recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the full recipe here: Green, Mean Vegetable-Chile Tortilla Soup. Exciting new arrivals in cookware are here! Check out our new stainless-steel and hard-anodized collections. Browse the best of Rachael's recipes from 30-Minute Meals to John's favorite Carbonara.
RECIPES
rachaelray.com

Fall Back Cocktail | John Cusimano

This recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the full recipe here: Fall Back Cocktail | John Cusimano. Exciting new arrivals in cookware are here! Check out our new stainless-steel and hard-anodized collections. Browse the best of Rachael's recipes from 30-Minute Meals to John's favorite Carbonara.
RECIPES
the-saleroom.com

Warm up this winter with whisky at auction

Whether it is whisky or whiskey, buying a bottle of this golden-brown spirit is perfect to celebrate the Christmas season or for purchasing as a gift. Whisky (or whiskey when it’s Irish) is the name used to describe spirits made from grain that is mashed, fermented, distilled and aged.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
rachaelray.com

Pork Parmigiana with Tre Colore Salad

This recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the full recipe here: Pork Parmigiana with Tre Colore Salad. Exciting new arrivals in cookware are here! Check out our new stainless-steel and hard-anodized collections. Browse the best of Rachael's recipes from 30-Minute Meals to John's favorite Carbonara.
RECIPES
Mens Journal

10 Best Winter Ales to Warm Your Spirits

We want you to look fondly on the deep, dark suck of winter. You may be shrouded in darkness by 4 p.m.—but you can dull the bite of a bone-chilling frost with winter ales, our seasonal brew of choice. Like imperial stouts, barleywines, and porters, winter ales are dark and robust—nice and malty and sometimes spiced. They’re usually higher proof, which helps warm you from the inside out.
DRINKS
Q2 News

From warm to winter wonderland

It will be another warmer than average and dry day with highs in the 40s and 50s under mostly sunny skies. A far cry from what we can expect tomorrow. A cold front will sweep through tonight bringing much cooler air into the area. Daytime highs tomorrow will be about 20° colder than today. The front will also bring another round of snow late tonight through late tomorrow morning. Expecting 2-4” in the lower elevations including Billings, 3-6” along the foothills and up to a foot in the mountains. Higher amounts are possible across the area.
BILLINGS, MT
WVNews

Corn Casserole

The holidays aren’t complete without my mom’s corn casserole. It is not a complicated dish, and it contains processed cheese. If you can get over the processed cheese, you might find that your family requests it every holiday, too. Many recipes exist that are similar, some of which even call...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abilenetx.gov

Super Storytime: Warm Winter

Families are invited out for a wonderful Super Storytime at your library. Winter is the season that starts to bring the cold and during this time there’s no better way to stay warm than to bundle up. Join us for this enhanced storytime where we’ll be celebrating Winter by listening to stories and singing silly songs. Plus, we’ll supply the materials needed for you to make a pair of scratch art mittens. Don’t miss out on this seasonal event!
ENTERTAINMENT
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
Mashed

28 Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Cookie Swap

Have you ever been to a holiday cookie swap? If you haven't, you're missing out. The basic premise is simple: you show up to the house of a friend or family member, bearing the specified amount of home-baked cookies — typically between a half dozen and a dozen per guest attending the swap, recommends Pillsbury. Each guest brings their preferred variety of homemade treats, and (usually) all the delicious options are laid out on a table for all to admire. Using a tin or zip-top bags, guests help themselves to some of each cookie variety, going home at the end of the evening with a jam-packed selection of holiday classics such as gingerbread men, pecan snowballs, and chocolate crinkles.
RECIPES
Mercury News

It’s important to keep your pets warm this winter

Winter is fast approaching, which means it’s time to bring out the heavy coats, rain jackets, boots and warm blankets for everyone in the family. But what about our pets? Most people, especially in temperate California, assume that our pets don’t need anything extra in the wintertime, that their fur and common sense is enough to protect them. But that’s often not the case.
PETS
Health Digest

Easy Apple Crisp Recipe

We'd like to make this apple crisp recipe your new go-to. Put your apple bounty to good use and bake up a batch of this warm apple crisp fit for fall days.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy