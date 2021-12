Autumn Kirks and her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, were working the night shift at the Mayfield candle factory when the deadly tornado struck the area. The couple was standing "10 feet" away from each other when they were told to take cover. Kirks pulled down her safety googles and took shelter, glancing away from her boyfriend for just a minute. When she looked back, he was gone. Ward was pronounced dead a day later.

