Rams' Friday Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

By Nicholas Cothrel
 3 days ago
Rams coach Sean McVay revealed Thursday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with a toe injury. When asked about the severity of Kupp's injury, McVay noted that he isn't concerned about any lingering effects.

As for the Cardinals, they had five players listed on the injury report that were either limited or did not practice.

Here's how the Rams and Cardinals stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report leading up to the Week 14 matchup inside State Farm Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

  • OL Brian Allen (knee)
  • DB Robert Rochell (chest)
  • OLB Terrell Lewis (back)
  • OLB Von Miller (personal matter)

Limited participant (LP)

  • RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)

Full participant (FP)

  • OL David Edwards (foot)
  • WR Cooper Kupp (toe)

Rams Will be Without Rookie Cornerback for at Least Three Weeks, Placed on Injured Reserve

The Rams will be without one of their prominent cornerbacks for weeks to come.

20 hours ago

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 14 at Cardinals

The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 14 game against the Cardinals.

21 hours ago

Rams Place RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals.

22 hours ago

Cardinals Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

  • DL Zach Kerr (ribs)

Limited participant (LP)

  • TE Zach Ertz (shoulder)
  • CB Byron Murphy Jr. (foot)
  • OL Justin Pugh (calf)
  • RB Jonathan Ward (illness)

Full participant (FP)

  • OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)
  • OL Rodney Hudson (rest)

  • Rams at Cardinals Week 14: Can L.A. Narrow the Gap in the NFC West Standings?

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest.

#American Football
How to watch, listen to stream Cardinals vs. Rams in Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals are on national television in their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. It is a huge game for both teams. The Cardinals won the initial matchup in Week 4 37-20 on the road. If they win Monday night, they clinch a playoff berth and will be one win or one Rams loss over the final four weeks of the season from clinching the division title.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Rams - Cardinals Monday Night Football open thread for Week 14

You shouldn’t need me to hype you up for this. These are two of the NFC’s likely playoff teams, and the Rams will try to make up ground and show the Cardinals aren’t invincible by winning on Monday Night Football. Use this as your open thread and...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Rams at Cardinals, Week 14: Monday Night Football Open thread

Rams (8-4) at Cardinals (10-2) The Cardinals could pull 2 games ahead of Tampa Bay for the NFC crown with a victory tonight. Looking at rankings the Rams look like they should take this one they have the 13th ranked offense and #5 defense vs the 19th offense and 3rd defense for the Cardinals. I suspect much of the offensive rank for the Cardinals was adversely affected by Kyler Murray’s ankle. My guess is that ankle is the key to the Cardinals season, and playing a top defense will be a perfect test.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams at Cardinals Week 14 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

The Los Angeles Rams have placed five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last three days, featuring running back Darrell Henderson, cornerback Dont'e Deayon, right tackle Rob Havenstein, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee. Down two starters and one significant role player, the Rams find themselves with...
NFL
