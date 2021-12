The members of Dirty Flix first came on my radar last year when they were previously known as the Lettermans who played their own brand of power pop and pop punk. This Pennsylvania band has turned up the dial on the power pop, added a touch of raunchy rock n roll, and changed their name. Earlier this year, the band got the chance to work with Queers founder Joseph King who produced Set Your Radio On Fire, the debut album by Dirty Flix. If you like more "Rock" in your "Punk Rock" than "Punk" then this album is worth your time. This is a healthy mix of garage, punk n' roll, pop punk, glam and everything in between.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO