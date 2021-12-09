ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metallica Announces Two 40th Anniversary Shows To Be Streamed Online

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica has announced that their two 40th anniversary shows will be available to be streamed live online. Metallica 40th Anniversary Live will take place in San...

www.1029thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

GREG PUCIATO Streams Entire 2020 Livestream Show, Announces New Album

Greg Puciato (The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) is now streaming his entire 2020 livestream Fuck Content for free above. The stream comes alongside vinyl reissues of Fuck Content and his debut album Child Soldier: Creator Of God, both of which are available here. Even better, Puciato has also...
MUSIC
1019therock.com

Chrissie Hynde Announces Bob Dylan Covers Streaming Show

Chrissie Hynde announced a “stripped-back, intimate” performance of Bob Dylan covers to be streamed on Dec. 26. The event was recorded at London’s Royal Opera House earlier this year, following the release of her Dylan tribute album in May. “We're very pleased to announce the exceedingly special and festive Chrissie...
MUSIC
Variety

Sundance Unveils 2022 Short Film Program, 40th Anniversary Retrospective Collection

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival has unveiled its short film program, curated from an all-time high of 10,374 submissions. The films — encompassing categories like domestic and international live-action as well as animation — will screen throughout the hybrid festival in person, at satellite venues, and online. “Short films are such a vital part of the independent storytelling culture that Sundance Institute has consistently put its full support behind. We’re all happy for the opportunity this year’s hybrid in-person and online,” said Kim Yutani, director of programming at Sundance. In addition to the new crop of shorts, Sundance will also roll out a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#San Francisco#Chase Center#Amazon Music#The Coda Collection
Caledonian Record-News

LI Grad’s MOMIX Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Sunday Show At LI

Catamount Arts and KCP Presents are thrilled to bring “Viva MOMIX Forever,” the company’s 40th anniversary show, to its creator’s alma mater, Lyndon Institute, on Sunday, December 5th, at 7:00. Known internationally for presenting works of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Lyndonville’s own Moses Pendleton.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
musicconnection.com

RUSH Celebrates 'Moving Pictures' 40th Anniversary

Photographer Deborah Samuel is credited for capturing the now-iconic album cover images for the Rush albums ‘Permanent Waves,’ ‘Moving Pictures,’ ‘Exit…Stage Left,’ and ‘Signals.’ Now in the 40th anniversary year of ‘Moving Pictures’ – long considered one of rock’s all-time classic albums – fans will be able to obtain extremely rare photograph outtakes from the album cover shoot.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Documentaries
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Variety

Google Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That Disney, ABC, ESPN and Other Channels Might Go Dark

Here’s another TV distribution fight that is escalating — and could result in a blackout: Google is telling YouTube TV subscribers that its current contract for Disney’s suite of networks is due to expire this week and that they could be removed from the service. Disney confirmed that the contract with YouTube TV for ABC-owned TV stations, the ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels is set to end on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. “If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them,” YouTube said in a new blog post....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

This Paramount+ Streaming Deal Gets You a One-Month Subscription for Free

Paramount+ is offering new subscribers one month of free access to the streaming service as part of its 2021 holiday promotion. The Paramount+ streaming deal is actually a continuation of its Black Friday promo, so if you didn’t sign up over Thanksgiving, you have another chance to score the discount for Christmas. To take advantage of this limited-time pricing, head to ParamountPlus.com and use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout. Buy: One Month Free Streaming at Paramount+ With this promotion, you can get free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies and Paramount+ originals like The Good Fight, plus live TV streaming...
UEFA
Cosmopolitan

Carrie Underwood's New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the "Before He Cheats" singer began her Vegas residency called REFLECTION on December 1 (psst...you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she'll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

Olivia Rodrigo and Tai Verdes inducted into RIAA’s class of 2021

Everything is “A-O-K” for Tai Verdes and Olivia Rodrigo, who are among the prestigious Recording Industry Association of America’s class of 2021 for achieving first-time Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certification for an album or song. Olivia’s debut album, SOUR, not only went RIAA double-Platinum after more than...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy