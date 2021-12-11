Friday’s Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 66, Milan 41

Adrian Madison 45, Manchester 44

Allen Park 52, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 47

Alma 76, Birch Run 47

Almont 48, Brown City 46

Ann Arbor Central Academy 52, Whitmore Lake 49

Ann Arbor Greenhills 59, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 36

Ann Arbor Huron 61, Ypsilanti Lincoln 46

Bad Axe 55, Sandusky 31

Battle Creek Central 53, St. Joseph 49

Battle Creek Harper Creek 82, Parma Western 59

Battle Creek Pennfield 70, Jackson Northwest 38

Bay City Central 51, Tawas 49

Beal City 54, McBain 39

Berkley 56, Pontiac A&T 27

Berrien Springs 50, Buchanan 47

Big Rapids 62, Fremont 60

Birmingham Groves 63, Redford Thurston 50

Bloomfield Christian 85, Northside Christian, Ohio 53

Bloomfield Hills 58, Birmingham Seaholm 33

Boyne City 51, Sault Ste Marie 38

Brighton 51, Farmington 31

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 43, Morrice 42

Britton-Deerfield 73, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 20

Brownstown Woodhaven 69, Walled Lake Northern 51

Burton Bendle 86, Burton Bentley 27

Cadillac 71, Gaylord 15

Caledonia 43, Byron Center 27

Carrollton 44, Hemlock 43

Chesaning 62, Byron 39

Clarkston 65, Lake Orion 44

Coldwater 64, Jackson Lumen Christi 25

Coloma 66, Martin 31

Colon 46, Sand Creek 36

Cornerstone Lincoln-King 77, New Standard 56

Croswell-Lexington 63, Marysville 19

Dearborn 74, Traverse City West 71

Deckerville 59, Capac 51

Detroit Comm & Media Arts 66, Academy of the Americas 8

Detroit Community 72, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 24

Detroit Frontier 62, Detroit Cristo Rey 44

Detroit University Science 71, Hazel Park 59

Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Pioneer 51, OT

Dowagiac Union 53, Otsego 47

Eau Claire 45, Bridgman 44

Edwardsburg 74, Allegan 28

Escanaba 53, Kingsford 50

Essexville Garber 71, Saginaw Swan Valley 56

Evart 57, Manton 53

Fennville 65, Gobles 33

Fenton 62, Swartz Creek 43

Flint Beecher 78, Burton Genesee Christian 40

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 89, Lansing Waverly 69

Flint International 67, Burton Atherton 58

Flushing 65, Flint Kearsley 38

Frankenmuth 76, Bay City John Glenn 42

Frankfort 48, Suttons Bay 38

Freeland 80, Bridgeport 51

Fruitport 69, Fruitport Calvary Christian 54

Galesburg-Augusta 36, Delton Kellogg 35

Genesee 78, Akron-Fairgrove 36

Goodrich 86, Owosso 48

Grand Haven 61, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 72, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 64

Grand Rapids Northview 74, Wyoming 64

Grand Rapids South Christian 65, Holland Christian 52

Grand Rapids West Catholic 63, Sparta 23

Greenville 61, Belding 41

Hamilton 72, Comstock Park 48

Hamtramck 85, Detroit Loyola 59

Harbor Light Christian 56, Atlanta 52

Hart 52, Mason County Central 49

Haslett 47, St. Johns 33

Holland 51, Kelloggsville 42

Holton 46, Morley-Stanwood 28

Howard City Tri-County 43, Remus Chippewa Hills 37

Hudsonville 69, East Grand Rapids 61

Hudsonville Unity Christian 78, Grandville Calvin Christian 76

Ionia 75, Eaton Rapids 70, 3OT

Ithaca 51, Midland Bullock Creek 38

Jenison 63, Zeeland East 36

Kalamazoo Christian 49, Constantine 36

Kalamazoo Phoenix 86, Marshall Academy 29

Kent City 67, Lakeview 42

Kingston 50, Bay City All Saints 29

Lake City 47, Houghton Lake 40

Lake Fenton 56, Corunna 47

Lapeer 69, Davison 57

Lawton 44, Kalamazoo Hackett 40

Lenawee Christian 48, Hudson 45

Linden 40, Holly 31

Livonia Clarenceville 89, Taylor Prep 72

Ludington 81, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 42

Maple City Glen Lake 76, Leland 12

Marine City 58, Clinton Township Clintondale 46

Mason 56, Lansing Eastern 43

Mattawan 76, Portage Northern 41

Menominee 57, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 46

Merritt Academy 51, Austin Catholic 35

Milford 47, Detroit Old Redford 45

Monroe Jefferson 73, Melvindale 62

Montague 46, Oakridge High School 31

Montrose 69, Mount Morris 43

Morenci 55, Addison 49

Muskegon Heights 72, Muskegon Orchard View 57

Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Cedar Springs 48

New Boston Huron 63, Garden City 43

New Buffalo 94, Covert 40

Newaygo 65, Stanton Central Montcalm 63

Niles 52, Paw Paw 46

Notre Dame Prep 81, Auburn Hills Avondale 42

Novi 66, Walled Lake Central 44

Ortonville Brandon 75, Clio 46

Painesdale Jeffers 90, Baraga 16

Parchment 55, Schoolcraft 49

Perry 61, Webberville 55

Pinckney 59, South Lyon 34

Plainwell 63, Three Rivers 56

Ravenna 66, Whitehall 42

Redford Union 57, Livonia Churchill 40

Reed City 66, Grant 60

Reese 93, Harbor Beach 61

River Rouge 72, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50

Riverview 71, Southgate Anderson 46

Romeo 41, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39

Royal Oak 51, Royal Oak Shrine 44

Saginaw Arthur Hill 61, Flint Powers 53

Saginaw Nouvel 64, Millington 56

Saline 65, Bedford 63, OT

Shelby 40, North Muskegon 34

South Haven 51, Bloomingdale 44

Southfield A&T 60, Livonia Franklin 55

Southfield Christian 65, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 42

St. Clair 46, Port Huron 34

St. Clair Shores South Lake 54, New Haven 47

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 37, Lawrence 36

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 60, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 44

Standish-Sterling 66, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 24

Sterling Heights Stevenson 49, Utica Eisenhower 45

Stevensville Lakeshore 32, Portage Central 29, OT

Stockbridge 48, Dansville 42

Sturgis 46, Vicksburg 28

Summit Academy North 69, Detroit Pershing 62

Three Oaks River Valley 71, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 69

Troy 51, Troy Athens 37

Utica Ford 64, Utica 58

Vandercook Lake Jackson 56, Homer 53

Vassar 49, Memphis 46

Warren Cousino HS 57, Sterling Heights 41

Warren Lincoln 65, Madison Heights Madison 48

Warren Michigan Collegiate 72, Ecorse 45

Watervliet 60, Saugatuck 32

Wayland Union 63, Hopkins 51

West Michigan Aviation 64, Grand River Prep 31

Westwood 69, Ishpeming 32

White Cloud 65, Hesperia 26

White Lake Lakeland 57, Lincoln Park 29

Williamston 66, Fowlerville 39

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 62, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 55

Harry C. Moore Memorial Tournament=

Imlay City 58, Flint Southwestern 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belleville vs. Ypsilanti Lincoln, ccd.

Benzie Central vs. Buckley, ppd.

Detroit HFA vs. Dearborn Divine Child, ccd.

Fellowship Baptist vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ccd.

Hastings vs. Marshall, ccd.

Kinde-North Huron vs. Caseville, ccd.

Petoskey vs. Marquette, ccd.

Plymouth vs. Plymouth Christian, ccd.

Roseville vs. Warren Mott, ccd.

Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Owendale-Gagetown, ccd.

Salem vs. Waterford Kettering, ccd.

Ubly vs. Caro, ccd.

Vanderbilt vs. Ellsworth, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

