A second COVID 19 testing site in the Ellicottville area will be available starting Thursday, December 9th, 2021. The location is in the Holiday Valley Facilities building at 6129 US Rt. 219, just south of the Ellicottville Health Center. Testing times are Thursdays from 2:00pm – 6:00pm, Fridays from 2:00pm – 6:00pm and Saturdays from 9:00am – 1:00pm. PCR (molecular) and antigen tests are performed at no cost, thanks to Community Testing Service. The rapid test results are available within 5 to 10 minutes and the PCR test results are available within 24 to 48 hours. Appointments and insurance are not required.

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO