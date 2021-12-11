No. 2 NC State rolls over Pitt 89-54 in ACC opener

Nov. 30, 2021: In a defensive battle, the Gophers took down Pitt 54-53 after a late flurry moving to 6-0 on the season. First Half: In what has become a theme for the Gophers, they started slow out of the gate once again. After missing their first five shots, Minnesota still led 2-0 heading into the first media timeout. They would eventually settle in offensively led by Jamison Battle and Payton Willis. After going through a stretch where they made 8 of 10 shots, the Gophers led 20-17 with about 5 minutes remaining in the half. After that, it really couldn’t have been much worse for the Gophers. Adding only two points in the final five minutes, made for a brutal finish to the half. Defensively, they didn’t have an answer for Pitt’s leading scorer John Hugley who led all scorers with 15 at the break, but they also weren’t able to produce anything on offense. It was remarkable that they only trailed 24-22 heading into halftime.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO