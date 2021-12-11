ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sheriff: Deputies find drugs, loaded firearm during Kan. traffic stop

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. on Dec. 6...

JC Post

Police: Kansas man jailed for alleged theft at hotel

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend theft and have made an arrest. On Sunday, officers arrested 52-year-old Dennis R. Coots, Atchison, for theft and criminal trespass at Holiday Inn Express, 401 Main in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was also jailed for criminal...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KHP IDs 2 who died after SW Kansas semi crash, fire

FORD COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just before 5a.m. Monday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Peterbilt semi driven by Tamechical Lasha Morrison, 38, Mineral Wells, Texas, was northbound on Ford County Road 117 approaching the intersection of US Highway 50. The driver failed...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. pilot, passenger avoid injury after 1946 aircraft flips

BARTON COUNTY—A pilot and his passenger avoided injury in an accident just before 3p.m. Monday in Barton County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, after landing at the Ellinwood airport, a 1946 Luscombe 8A piloted by Ray Franklin Milsap, 86, Raymond, Kansas, was taxiing when he applied the brakes and the aircraft flipped over nose first, coming to rest on its top.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: Vandalism, theft at construction sites in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism and theft at construction sites in Manhattan. On Friday, officers filed five reports for criminal damage to property in the 3900 block of Victory Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Howies Recycling Trash Service, the...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Man airlifted to hospital after dirt bike, car crash in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a dirtbike driven by 24-year-old Konrad Stein of Michigan struck a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Samantha King, 30, of Manhattan as she was turning at the intersection of E. Marlatt Avenue and Casement Road in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Reward offered in killing of Kansas police officer's puppy

LABETTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a case of alleged felony animal cruelty are offering a reward for information in the case. On Dec. 3, an off duty police officer in the city of Parsons reported their dog 'Ranger' had been killed at a home in the 1400 Block of South 14th Street, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Missouri woman accused of bank robberies in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Missouri woman with two counts of bank robbery. According to court documents, on November 4, 2021, She’Toia Mitchell, 35, of Lee’s Summit is accused of robbing a Bank of America branch located on Ohio Street in Lawrence, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. inmate attacked nephew of victim in Father's Day murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an assault on an inmate with a makeshift weapon in the Sedgwick County Jail by another inmate, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just before 2p.m. Wednesday, the suspect 39-year-old Jermall L. Campbell, who is in custody for First Degree Murder...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

SWAT team helps make arrest after 83-year-old Kan. man injured

SWAT teams from the Salina Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol were able to talk a Saline County man out of a residence east of Salina Wednesday night after an alleged domestic violence incident that left an 83-year-old man injured. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies were...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after ejected in violent crash

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement have identified the man who died in an accident just after 10p.m. Thursday in Reno County as 35-year-old Travis Thrash of South Hutchinson, according to the Reno County Sheriff's office. A vehicle driven by Thrash was traveling in the 2500 Block of Blanchard Avenue. It left...
RENO COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police arrest 3rd suspect in Kansas apartment burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman in connection with a crime reported in November. Just before 9:00AM on November 20, police responded to a burglary that had occurred at an apartment in the 200 block North 3rd in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man paroled in July, charged with killing woman in her home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas felon jailed for a violent, fatal stabbing made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Goldy Metcalf, 36, is charged with 1st degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated burglary, burglary, theft, two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff: 74-year-old Kansas woman dies from injuries in crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died from injuries in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Dodge Caravan driven by Donnelle Sholtess, 74, Wichita, was eastbound on 55th Street and entered the intersection without yielding to crossing traffic on Kansas 15. A southbound Mercedes Sprinter van driven by a 33-year-old man from Bel Aire struck the driver side door of the Dodge.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Nov. 15 - Dec. 3

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy photos. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Bounsana Souvanna, U-turns - where prohibited amended, DUI - liquor / drugs, Arrested 11/12.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: 2 teens shot in Kansas City high school parking lot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating after two teens were shot in a school parking lot as a high school basketball game was being played on the campus. The shooting happened Wednesday night at Ewing Marion Kauffman School on the south side of the city. Two off-duty police officers who were working security for the game reported hearing gunshots coming from outside the gym.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

RCPD arrest 12-year-old for alleged threat at Eisenhower Middle School

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious "Discord chat" concerning a possible threat of violence at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive, Manhattan, have arrested a 12-year-old student of the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 School District, according to the Riley County Police Department. Police have uncovered no evidence the student...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Judge considers criminal trial in Branson Duck boat tragedy

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — Three men who were charged after a tourist boat sank in Missouri, killing 17 people, will find out next year whether they will face a criminal trial, a judge said Thursday. At the conclusion of a two-day preliminary hearing, Associate Circuit Judge Alan Mark Blankenship...
BRANSON, MO
JC Post

