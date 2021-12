A Lincoln City man is among the latest accused in federal court of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Jeffrey William Hubbard was caught on video climbing through a window of the Capitol next to the Senate wing door, taking photos in the National Statuary Hall and joining in chants of “Stop the Steal!’’ and “We Want Trump” as he and other intruders confronted a wall of law enforcement officers who were attempting to block entry into the House chamber, FBI agent Charles Gravis wrote in an affidavit unsealed Wednesday.

LINCOLN CITY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO