“It may be weeks until we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction,” Kentucky's governor said on Monday. The confirmed death toll in Kentucky was 64, Gov. Any Beshear said at a press conference on Monday, with another 105 unaccounted for throughout the state. Beshear said the figure was “the most accurate count we have” and acknowledged that “it may be weeks until we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO