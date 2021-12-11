ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China reports 87 new coronavirus cases on Dec 10 vs 63 a day earlier

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 87 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for Dec. 10, up from 63 cases a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Saturday. Of the...

mymixfm.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus can partially evade the protection from two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * EU health ministers discussed measures to try to...
WORLD
mymixfm.com

Denmark reintroduces some COVID-19 restrictions

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will again impose restrictions aimed at curbing the rapid spread of COVID-19 including the new Omicron variant, the country’s prime minister said on Wednesday. The new restrictions include closing primary schools from Dec. 15 and restaurants and bars from midnight on Friday. They also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Mexico posts 289 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 295,893

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country’s death toll since the pandemic began to 295,893. The number of infections has risen to 3,908,534. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

China Evergrande shares set to rise after it misses debt deadline

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group were set to rise 1.1% on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a managed debt restructuring after it missed a payment deadline on some U.S. dollar bonds. Failure by Evergrande to make $82.5 million in interest payments due last month would trigger...
MARKETS
mymixfm.com

South Africa sees positive signs in hospital data amid Omicron wave

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that there were positive signs from early hospitalisation data showing that the Omicron coronavirus variant appeared to be causing mainly mild infections. Phaahla added that Omicron had quickly displaced the Delta variant in the most populated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Starbucks shuts two China outlets after reports they used expired ingredients

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. coffee chain Starbucks said on Monday it had shut two outlets in China and was conducting an investigation after a state-backed newspaper reported that they used expired ingredients to make drinks, violating food safety rules. The Beijing News newspaper, in what it described as an...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

6 Dead After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In Taiwan

At least 6 people have died in Taiwan after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a health official. Chuang Jen-Hsiang, a spokesperson for the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said Tuesday that among the deceased, the youngest patient was an 18-year-old woman. The six people were reported to have died following vaccination. The deaths were reported Monday, reported Taiwan News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
The Independent

Taiwan records first omicron case in traveler from Africa

Taiwan has recorded its first case of the omicron variant in a passenger who recently traveled to the southern African country of Eswatini, health officials said Saturday.The passenger, a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who returned on Dec. 8, is now in quarantine in hospital, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center, which is in charge of the island's pandemic response. Passengers who sat near her on the plane have tested negative so far. Taiwan reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, all of which were identified in travelers entering from abroad.The self-ruling island has a strict two-week quarantine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

China’s troll king: how a tabloid editor became the voice of Chinese nationalism

On 2 November, the Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai posted a long message on the social media site Weibo, accusing China’s former vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault. As soon as the post went live, it became the highest-profile #MeToo case in China, and one of the ruling Chinese Communist party’s largest public relations crises in recent history. Within about 20 minutes, the post had been removed. All mentions of the post were then scrubbed from the Chinese internet. No references to the story appeared in the Chinese media. In the days that followed, Peng made no further statements and did not appear in public. Outside China, however, as other tennis stars publicly expressed concerns for her safety, Peng’s apparent disappearance became one of the biggest news stories in the world.
CHINA
AFP

Australia sticks with easing plans as virus cases jump

Australia will push ahead with plans to ease Covid restrictions before Christmas, officials said Tuesday, even as new coronavirus cases in the country's most populous state reached a 10-week high. Australia has recorded more than 230,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2,113 related deaths in a population of 25 million since the pandemic began. hr/arb/jah
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Blinken begins Southeast Asia tour, with China in focus

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour with a first stop in Jakarta that paralleled the visit of a senior Russian official. After talks with Blinken, Indonesian President Joko Widodo hosted Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close associate of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian officials said.
U.S. POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

To Deter China, Think Big

Steven Metz, To Deter China, Think Big, No. 511, December 10, 2021. Steven Metz is Professor of National Security and Strategy at the U.S. Army War College. This essay is solely the work of the author and does not represent the official position of the U.S. Army or U.S. Army War College.
POLITICS

