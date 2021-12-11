Sheriff: Deputies find drugs, loaded firearm during Kan. traffic stop

Police are looking for a driver who led an officer on a sometimes high-speed chase after the officer attempted to stop the vehicle in west Salina Sunday evening. At approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Beverly Drive, an officer saw a black 2006 Mazda 6 with an expired tag. The officer attempted to stop the car in the 600 block of Elgin Drive, but the car took off as the officer approached it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO