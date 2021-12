GRAMBLING, La. — Everyone deserves a second chance, right?. According to multiple media reports, former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is set to be hired as the next head coach at Grambling State University. The school has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Friday "to announce its new head football coach," and Football Scoop's John Brice was among the first to say it would indeed be the 56-year-old Jackson.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO