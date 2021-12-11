Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (14-13) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-17) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers 116, Oklahoma City Thunder 95 (Final)

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

DeAndre Jordan reaching the 10,000 career rebounds milestone would be impressive in any context, but when you consider he was a second round pick not necessarily positioned for longevity, it’s especially so. AK – 12:22 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Quick @LockedOnLakers podcast after the Lakers' 116-95 win over the Thunder. Talking points include LeBron not screwing around, good nights from Austin Reaves and Avery Bradley and a great milestone for DeAndre Jordan.

Responding well to these tests. Taking care of principles while sometimes ignoring results>>> Was totally set up for failure trying to catch a lob tonight 🤣🤣🤣. Cherokee “corner pocket” Bill don’t miss though! #ChopWoodCarryWater #LakeShow – 12:13 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

G-League star and former Lakers guard Andre Ingram wins more than $31K on 'Wheel of Fortune'.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron on the Tulsa Massacre survivors at the game tonight: "I think that's an unbelievable moment, not only the two survivors but just continuing to highlight that moment in time. And for the city here to continue to recognize it, I think it's an unbelievable thing."

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

A Luka note while wondering if he will play Sunday at OKC after retwisting his ankle in IND.

Since missing the three games in Nov. He is playing better, producing numbers far more familiar. Eight games played: 26.8 pts/7.5 rebs/9.4 asst. Shooting 47% FG/35.2 3pt/73.8 FT – 11:49 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on Steph Curry potentially passing Ray Allen (which LBJ admitted it’s only a matter of time): “Pretty cool accomplishment. … He’s a once in a lifetime basketball player.” – 11:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on Steph Curry: “If there’s one guy in NBA that can make 16 3’s, it’s Steph Curry. … That just lets you know how incredible he is.” – 11:16 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron passed Karl Malone for 11th on the all-time NBA steals list last game, and added 3 more tonight (2,092). He’s now 20 behind Alvin Robertson for 10th.

LeBron: “A lot of it has to do with anticipation. Knowing what’s going on before it happens.” – 11:12 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyle Rittenhouse responds to LeBron James tweet: 'F*** you, LeBron'

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey once again flirted with a triple double: “I’d rather have no stats and win than have numbers and lose.” – 10:58 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Avery Bradley says he wanted to “take the challenge” of guarding SGA tonight after the Thunder guard torched the team the last two games they played OKC. – 10:57 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski on the Lakers first half “Teams make tough shots, we just keep playing our way, but they’re a great team.” Says the Thunder just have to keep playing the right way. – 10:57 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey on the Tre Mann dunk: "Crazy. We all knew Tre has bounce like that."

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey on Tre Mann’s dunk “crazy.” Said “we all knew Tre had bounce like that.” – 10:55 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey said at half time they said not to get bogged down by the scoreboard because the Lakers made a ton of tough shots and the Thunder missed a ton of open ones. – 10:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann on this game helping his confidence “it’ll help a lot, knowing I can play with the best players.” Said before the game he told himself when he gets into the game he was going to go at them – 10:49 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann on his electric dunk: “It felt good cause I had just got dunked on the play before.

It’ll probably hit me more when I get home and watch the videos.” pic.twitter.com/RqFMoUBtbv – 10:49 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann gives some credit to the OKC Blue for his development. – 10:49 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann said in high school, as a junior, he had a dunk similar to that one tonight and adds “I didn’t dunk my entire time in college. Zero dunks. I missed like, two of them.” – 10:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann “I’m getting more and more comfortable every day.” – 10:47 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann on his dunk “when it first happened, it felt good.” Mentions “it’ll probably hit me more once I get home and see all the videos.” Adds it was good to get that slam after being dunked on the play before. – 10:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

DeAndre Jordan says of the Lakers: “We play the score, and not the game. … There’s teams we should have beaten that we didn’t beat. There’s teams we could’ve beaten that we didn’t beat.” He thinks they’re doing a good job of coming together, but not a good enough job for 48 min – 10:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

DeAndre Jordan says he wishes somebody had told him he had reached 10K rebounds during the game, but calls it “super cool” to be in his 14th season reaching that milestone, joining just 44 other NBA players to hit that mark. – 10:44 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

95 points allowed 🔒

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Frank Vogel said tonight’s game is what he was looking to see from Austin Reaves to know that he’s fully back from his hamstring injury. Reaves certainly delivered. – 10:37 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says he’s been looking for opportunities to get Austin Reaves back in the rotation, but he had still looked like a player coming back from injury — “until tonight. … That was the kind of performance I was looking for.” Reaves had 13 points and 5 rebounds. – 10:36 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Austin Reaves: “He was spectacular tonight. … I think tonight is what you see in what he’s capable of and what he does on both sides of the ball.” – 10:36 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault says he’d seen Tre Mann dunk like he had tonight in OKC’s last live practice.

“I literally thought to myself: I think we can run a lot of plays for him.” – 10:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann: “It’s been building to this. We kinda knew he was ready to pop.”

Mann was OKC’s leading scorer with a career high 19 points. – 10:34 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel said the medical staff told him that they want to know more about Anthony Davis’ knee before he gets back on the court. No other update on his scratch with knee soreness, except he’ll be evaluated in L.A. – 10:33 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel said he’s not sure what the exact next steps are for Anthony Davis, who was a late scratch with left knee soreness. – 10:33 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says he doesn’t know the “next steps” with AD and his injured knee yet. – 10:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann “it’s been building to this.” – 10:32 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel: “Avery Bradley was fantastic on the ball with him [SGA]. … He just had a great two-way performance tonight.” – 10:32 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Fri

Scottie Barnes, 12 pts, 15 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk

James Bouknight, 24 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 6-8 3P

Josh Giddey, 12 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl

Cade Cunningham, 15 pts, 1 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl

Evan Mobley, 11 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast, 2 blk

Tre Mann, 19 pts, 3 reb – 10:32 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Frank Vogel said LeBron was “Unbelievable” tonight. “Just a great performance.”

He had 33 points, 6 assists, 5 boards, 3 steals and 2 blocks with 2 turnovers, leading LAL to a 116-95 win on the second night of this road B2B. – 10:31 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder rookies tonight:

Mann was OKC’s leading scorer with 19 points.

Giddey was OKC’s leading playmaker with 7 assists.

JRE was OKC’s leading rebounder with 9 boards. – 10:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Vogel says he thought LeBron was the head of the Lakers attitude tonight, bringing the mindset that he wasn’t going to let a letdown happen in the second game of a back to back road trip. – 10:30 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “He was unbelievable tonight. … Just a great performance by Bron tonight.” – 10:30 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says he thought the Lakers bought into the morning film session and tried to move the ball “beautifully” to get good shot quality. – 10:29 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron James has played 15 games this season.

He has scored 30+ points in almost half of them (7).

He turns 37 in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/uXECiU8j1r – 10:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder Pr: Josh Giddey became the first Thunder rookie to record four games with 10+ points, 7+ rebounds and 7+ assists. – 10:25 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Final in OKC. pic.twitter.com/oYhuwNEaoC – 10:20 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder now lead the Lakers season series 2-1. – 10:18 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Lakers 116, Thunder 95

Final: Lakers 116, Thunder 95

The Lakers improve to 14-13. LeBron James had 33 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Avery Bradley had a season-high 22 points. Austin Reaves had 13 points. LA shot 19 of 42 on 3s (45.2%).

Up next: vs. Orlando on Sunday.

Up next: vs. Orlando on Sunday. – 10:18 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers handle the Thunder in OKC, 116-95…

-LBJ 33pts 6ast 5rebs 3stls 2blks

-Avery 22pts 4stls

-Reaves 13pts 5rebs

-Russ 8pts 9rebs 7ast

Next game, Sunday at Staples vs the Magic…

@ESPNLosAngeles – 10:18 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers win, 116-95. They finally got the Thunder. – 10:16 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

A rare dominant win for the Lakers, 116-95, in a night they led by as many as 29 points over OKC. LeBron 33p on 13-of-21 (4-of-6 from 3) 6a 5r 3s 2b; Bradley 22p on 6-of-8 from 3 4s; Reaves 13p on 4-of-6 5r 3a; THT 11p; Russ 8p 9r 7a 5tos. LAL shot 19-for-42 from 3

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann tonight:

Career high 19 points

Led OKC in scoring

Dunk of the Year nominee pic.twitter.com/DzH5RavOeD – 10:15 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Austin Reaves is up to 13 points on 4 of 6 FG’s with 4 FT’s, plus 5 boards and 2 assists in 25 strong bench minutes.

LAL continue to lead comfortably with 2:22 left. – 10:09 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Trae Young last 5 games:

33 PTS, 10 AST

24 PTS, 10 AST

25 PTS, 15 AST

29 PTS, 11 AST

30 PTS, 10 AST

He joins Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan as the only players with 25p/10a in 5 straight games since the NBA merger (1977). pic.twitter.com/wFrpN58vGE – 10:07 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Two things I’ll go my grave never understanding:

1. The Thunder trading Alperen Sengun

2. People comparing Sengun to Enes Kanter simply because they’re both Turkish big men – 10:03 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers are turning it over on one end, and failing to secure defensive boards on the other as they let OKC get within 18 before a THT layup made it 97-77 with 9 minutes to play. – 10:01 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Thunder haven’t been able to capitalize, but they’ve gotten 16 offensive rebounds tonight, which is more than the 14 that Memphis got last night. – 10:01 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Every Tre Mann bucket looks like a SportsCenter Top 10 nominee. – 9:56 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

@LeBron James: 31 pts, 3 stl, 2 blk

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Lakers 93, Thunder 68

Third quarter: Lakers 93, Thunder 68

LeBron James has 31 points. Avery Bradley has a season-high 22 points (8-14 FGs, 6-8 3s). LA has dominated the 3PT (+33) and FT (+10) battles tonight. They're firmly in control of this game.

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

If Frank Vogel seems a bit distracted on the bench, it’s because he’s busy designing Avery Bradley’s statue in his head. AK – 9:43 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Avery Bradley is now 6 for 8 from 3, on a night the Lakers are now shooting 57.1% from deep, at 16 for 28.

Their biggest lead of the night is 29, at 89-60. – 9:41 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Unless OKC has another one of those near-perfect shooting quarters left in them, might not be their night. When Avery Bradley is shooting like this what ya gonna do? – 9:40 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron is 4-for-6 from 3 tonight so far. It’s the sixth time in 15 games this season he’s hit four 3s or more in a game. Last season, he hit four 3s or more nine times in 45 games. He was averaging a career-high 2.6 made 3s per game coming into tonight, besting last year’s 2.3 – 9:39 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

Hey look the Lakers are winning. Must be THE turning point of the season. – 9:39 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Season high 19 points for Avery Bradley, who is 5 for 7 on his 3-pointers tonight. – 9:37 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron gets to 30 points for the 5th time in 7 games.

Still 4:44 to play in the 3rd, with LAL pushing their lead to 86-57. – 9:36 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/lIR5ib7mSk – 9:32 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Darius Bazley rocked the @Rich Paul New Balances tonight. pic.twitter.com/kiKwSMPodT – 9:31 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

How cool is that MELO logo! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/L7SipMy7tE – 9:31 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Avery Bradley cares not for your complaints. AK – 9:29 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron didn’t cool off at the half.

He has a dunk and a 3 to start the 3rd Q, putting LAL up 72-47.

He’s 11 for 12 from the field for his 28 points in 21 minutes. – 9:25 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lebron up to 28pts (11 of 12 from field)…He’s unreal – 9:24 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has become the first player in Hawks history to record five consecutive games of 25-or-more points and 10-or-more assists … The last NBA player to do so was Russell Westbrook (3/26/17-4/2/17). – 9:22 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Austin Reaves highest +/- in the first half (+19)…Does all the little things – 9:21 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

We are proud to welcome two of the three known living survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, 107-year old Viola Fletcher and her brother 100-year old Hughes Van Ellis, who are attending their first NBA game!

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Red Panda should be the show and Thunder/Lakers should be the halftime act – 9:12 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

@LeBron James: 23 pts (9/10 FG), 3 stl pic.twitter.com/ukwdr7MBQ0 – 9:10 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL lead 64-45, thanks to an important 7-0 run to close the half after OKC had trimmed the once 25-point lead to 12.

LeBron was outstanding, with 23 points on 9 of 10 FG’s, 4 boards, 3 steals and 1 block on the 2nd night of a B2B in year 19. – 9:09 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

HALFTIME: Lakers 64, Thunder 45.

HALFTIME: Lakers 64, Thunder 45.

Bazley's end of half dunk isn't gonna count. LeBron had 23 points in that first half, and was sensational on defense. Great 3-point shooting (10 for 17). But as ever, you can't count out OKC. Their 3 for 17 deep mark included wide-open misses.

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

OKC came out on a 10-0 run to shrink LA’s lead, but the Lakers punched right back. Avery Bradley decided he was gonna just suffocate SGA for a bit. – 9:08 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Darius Bazley’s dunk is ruled no good. 64-45 Lakers at the half. – 9:08 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Lakers 64, Thunder 45

The Thunder cut the Lakers’ 25-point lead to 12 late in the second, drawing flashbacks to LA’s previous two losses to OKC, in which they blew 26-point and 19-point leads, respectively. But a solid close to the half sparked by LeBron’s defense. – 9:07 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

LeBron James has at least 20 points on 90% shooting in a half for the 6th time in his career, the most by any player over the last 25 seasons. – 9:07 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Hard to know what is and isn’t real against the Thunder, but it sure seems to me like Austin Reaves needs to be back in the rotation. The offense just flows with him out there. – 9:06 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lebron doing it all (23pts 4ast 3stls)…Lakers up 64-47 at the Half – 9:06 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

In addition to making a few shots, Avery Bradley has played tenacious one-on-one defense on Shai tonight, forcing the ball out of his hands a lot. He has just two assists. – 9:06 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Two terrific defensive plays from LeBron snuffed out an OKC layup, and eventually led to ‘Melo’s 3 on the other end, putting LAL up 62-45. – 9:05 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/cWo7k6kyZe – 9:05 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Apropos of nothing in particular, per Billy Mac on the @SpectrumSN broadcast, the Lakers have lost nine games this after building a double digit lead.

As you were.

As you were.

AK – 9:04 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Russ broke out the Jordan 30.5 PEs from his OKC days for his return tonight. pic.twitter.com/4z3x1Vz6Ry – 9:03 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Lakers up 25.

Few minutes later, OKC cuts it down to 12: pic.twitter.com/7dl22gxSc7 – 9:01 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Look, as an undefeated upwards basketball head coach, piece of advice Frank, your defensive scheme shouldn’t be let Shai go uncontested to the basket. That’s a bad idea. From one coach to another. – 9:01 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Folks, I’d die for Josh Giddey. – 9:00 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

LeBron’s 19s tonight in OKC! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/dQBh4QEJ7L – 8:58 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

12-0 run for Thunder, 54-41 Lakers… – 8:58 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL’s biggest lead was moments ago, at 54-29, after B2B 3’s made them 9 for 12 for the game. But OKC responded with a 10-0 run, a pair of 3’s followed by two layups.

Of course, LAL have given up leads of 26 and 19 to OKC this season. – 8:57 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

10-0 run for the Thunder since the Lakers had a 25-point lead. I’m sure this will come up postgame. The Lakers were upset in the previous installments about letting down in the second quarter. – 8:57 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I want all the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander step backs – 8:53 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Lakers are 9-12 from 3 so far 🔥

Thunder are 1-13 from 3 so far 🥶

But anyway, back to that Tre Mann dunk (1/873) – 8:51 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The box score informs me the Lakers *have* actually missed shots in this game but I’m not sure I believe it. They’ve been on fire. 9-of-12 from 3 and 18-of-28 overall. – 8:51 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

As we just discussed on the @SpectrumSN broadcast, Austin Reaves is looking like he did as a regular rotation player before he strained his hamstring back on Nov. 8. He’s only played 36 minutes since returning on Nov. 28, but looks really sharp tonight. – 8:50 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Wayne Ellington drills a three to put the Lakers up 54-29 with 6:49 in the second quarter. – 8:50 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers can’t miss from 3 (9 of 13)…On top 54-29 – 8:50 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers are 9-for-12 from 3. The Thunder are 1-for-13 from 3. LAL up 54-29. – 8:49 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey is mad at the refs, rightfully so, tried to foul to stop a fast break, no call. – 8:49 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

LeBron’s body language is very “Seriously, if I have to carry your dumb asses, whatever. We’re not losing this f—–g game to this f—–g team.” AK – 8:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The game doesn’t start until OKC is down 20. – 8:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Poku REALLY wanted to take a dumb long 3 over LeBron but passed it up. pic.twitter.com/acdggcf2xP – 8:46 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron’s leading the way for LAL, with 18 points on 8 of 9 FG’s, as the visitors maintain a 44-27 edge after Reaves found James for a layup.

Huge shooting discrepancy…

Lakers: 61.5%, 7 of 10 from 3

Thunder: 39.4%, 1 of 13 from 3

That’s bound to even out some. – 8:45 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Tre Mann just picked Westbrook clean on a crossover and even gave a little smirk and head shake as he took off the other way with it. Feels like Mann is finding an extra gear of confidence. – 8:43 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron is 7-for-8 from the field. OKC is 11-for-29 as a team. Lakers lead by 19 in the 2nd Q. – 8:41 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Woo, LeBron is making his presence felt after missing the previous two meetings. Three straight buckets with that dunk and a pair of jumpers. – 8:41 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Aleksej Pokusevski game. – 8:41 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann with Russell Westbrook just a few feet away from him with the best Thunder dunk since Russell Westbrook. – 8:40 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Very cool happening here in OKC: The Thunder have brought two survivors of the Tulsa Massacre to the game. They're both over 100 years old and have never seen a live Thunder game before.

Royce Young @royceyoung

Tre Mann just did a dunk. A very good dunk. – 8:39 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Good burst at the start.

@LeBron James: 9 pts (4/5 FG)

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Lakers 32, Thunder 18

Lakers shot 57.9% in the first quarter, including making 5 of 6 3s. Turnovers were still too high (6), but it didn’t matter w/ their shooting. Vogel tweaked the rotation w/o AD, going to Austin Reaves earlier and inserting DeAndre Jordan. – 8:36 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/8lVV8hY2ub – 8:35 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

In case you haven’t been paying attention to OKC at full strength this season, this Lakers lead is likely but a mere inconvenience. – 8:35 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

A second good hustle/brains play from Austin Reaves of this 1st Q, as he grabbed an offensive board, then drew a shooting foul with 0.5 seconds left.

Two makes put LAL up 32-18 after 1. – 8:35 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Good start for the Lakers, up 32-18 at the end of Q1…3pt shooting the difference so far…LA 5 of 6, OKC 0 for 11 – 8:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

6’5″ 190 pound Tre Mann scoring on and staring down 6’11” 265 pound DeAndre Jordan is the Friday night content we needed. – 8:34 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers are up 14 in the first quarter — in other words, the Thunder have them *juuuust* where they want them. – 8:31 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

That last rebound put DeAndre Jordan at 10,000 for his career. AK – 8:30 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

DeAndre Jordan became the 41st player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career rebounds with the two boards he grabbed in the 1st Q here in OKC.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers are now 5 of 6 from 3 after makes from LeBron and Monk.

OKC is 0 for 10, the clear difference in the game, with LAL leading 28-16.

Thunder are scoring in LAL’s paint however, with all 16 coming inside. – 8:29 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/q4rrrTME4R – 8:26 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers have started off 4-for-5 from 3 here in OKC to build an 11-point lead over the Thunder. – 8:25 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Shai pulled up tonight in his upcoming @Converse collab.

Teammate Ty Jerome rocked SGA’s prior Pro Leather Low launch. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rzIABZeZ69 – 8:24 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Nice to see Russell Westbrook still getting a huge Loud City reception and do his trademarked roar into the Thunder crowd.

No matter how many years go by or how many different teams he ends up on, OKC is always gonna be home for Russ. – 8:22 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Avery Bradley getting revenge for always being in Thunder made-up trade rumors over the years – 8:22 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers don’t have AD, but at least they have AR, right? Austin Reaves minutes for the first time in a few nights. – 8:22 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL drilled 3 straight 3’s out of the time out, the first from THT, then B2B hits from Avery Bradley, as LAL go up 15-8.

OKC is 0 for 7 from 3, LAL now 3 of 4. – 8:20 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Back to back threes from Avery Bradley, and the Lakers are on a 9-0 run. – 8:20 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

The Lakers staring longingly at turnovers… AK pic.twitter.com/ivpfUnt5OX – 8:19 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Just like last night in Memphis, LeBron has impressed early, with LAL’s first 6 points, all at the OKC rim.

Lakers are dodging some bullets on the other end, with OKC missing wide open 3’s in a 6-6 tie. – 8:14 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/F0KPgcaqTY – 8:10 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Champagnie’s 4th-quarter coming out party vs OKC wasn’t perfect – he over-helped off Muscala on the possession that lost the game – but after hitting the go-ahead bucket (& nearly the winning tip-in) + his defence on Shai, he’s done more than enough to earn these 1st-quarter mins – 8:03 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/5jhc3xaNR6 – 7:57 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bunch of Bucks fans around Toyota Center. Not in Spurs or Lakers numbers but ample and conspicuous. Respect to the (not a frontrunner) guy in the Moncrief jersey near the baseline. – 7:56 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 : The NBA Trade rumors are here!

🏀 : Can a Ben Simmons trade spark chaos?

🏀 : What are the Pacers doing?

🏀 : How is OKC impacted?

#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/NLhSVThvtt – 7:42 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/uIJeJ5IIXc – 7:37 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Dwight Howard will start at center alongside LeBron, THT, Bradley and Westbrook. – 7:36 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Dwight Howard moves into the starting lineup for the Lakers tonight with Anthony Davis (knee soreness) ruled out against Oklahoma City.

More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/gHKD6zkTwh – 7:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers starting Dwight Howard in place of Anthony Davis against the Thunder.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Dwight Howard replaces Anthony Davis in the starting lineup.

Lakers’ starters vs. OKC:

Dwight Howard

LeBron James

Talen Horton-Tucker

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 7:32 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Anthony Davis out vs OKC.

Another game, another Laker dodging Lu Dort. – 7:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Starting lineups for tonight's game between the Lakers and Thunder:

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Wish there was anything as consistent in my life as the fact that Dwight Powell gets hit in the face EVERY game. – 7:23 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Bill Oram @billoram

If you’re killing time before the Lakers tip-off in an hour, get over to ESPN2 for what should be a great FCS quarterfinal between Montana and James Madison. I am impartial, of course. – 7:02 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

With AD out tonight (Left Knee Soreness), we’ll see who steps up for the LakeShow…Hopefully Dwight starts at Center – 6:59 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers‘ Anthony Davis is out tonight vs. OKC due to knee soreness, team says. – 6:57 PM

🔲 city fits 🔳 pic.twitter.com/mTaUFUJ7C9 – 6:56 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Lakers say Anthony Davis will not play tonight against OKC due to knee soreness. – 6:56 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers say Anthony Davis is OUT with left knee soreness. – 6:55 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis is out with left knee soreness, per the Lakers. – 6:55 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Why didn't the Lakers bring back Alex Caruso? @Jovan Buha shares his explanation with @BigWos on #FullCourtFits.

➡️: https://t.co/BvRNFfxnCd pic.twitter.com/UzRdEbevtP – 6:45 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Our team is about 40 spots off from each other when ranking Russell Westbrook among NBA players.

It’s a completely different question but…

Salary aside, how many players could the Lakers trade Westbrook for straight up right now that would make them better? – 6:38 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis woke up with some knee soreness today, and Frank Vogel said he’s a question mark to play tonight. He’s going to work out on the court soon and test it out.

If he can’t go tonight, that means more Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan. – 6:35 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says if Anthony Davis can’t go tonight, “Dwight and DJ will have much bigger roles.” – 6:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis woke up with knee soreness, and he’ll get treatment and be a game-time decision after he tries it out on the court. – 6:33 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is receiving pregame treatment on his sore left knee and will be a gametime decision. – 6:33 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says he still doesn’t know whether Anthony Davis will play tonight. Says he has “significant soreness” in his knee. – 6:32 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis remains a game-time decision. – 6:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Derrick Favors brings “physicality” to the team, something young players often lack. Favors “brings a presence” to the game. Mentions how consistent, coachable, and professional he is. Says he has had a great impact on and off the floor. – 6:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said the Lakers like to iso, and you have to make them earn everything “really holding your ground” – 6:24 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Halftime of @Chicago Bulls @Miami Heat game, 1 on 1 with the newest member of the Bulls, Alfonzo McKinnie, a very out going 29 year old forward picked up by his hometown team on a 10 day. McKinnie has played all over the globe and NBA stops with Cavs, GSW, Lakers. @670TheScore 6:45 – 6:15 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Dunc'd On Prime: How Can the Pacers Rebuild? The Latest Portland Drama, and the Latest News w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/xBFrn29h8n – 6:00 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Episode 45 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss Anthony Davis's stats and if they're Useful or Useless.

What do you think?

What do you think?

Listen to it here 👇

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Lakers #Useful #Useless pic.twitter.com/t4BP0T4Iz0 – 5:36 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: Kicking off NBA trade season with @Bobby Marks: Pacers noise, Sabonis/Turner, Simmons, Kyrie, gettable guys on rebuilding teams, Lakers remedies, much more:

Apple: apple.co/3EM1Jkz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3EM1Ix1 – 5:16 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Back to work.

nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 5:07 PM

Merch 🛒 | https://t.co/wnmeWclEp5 pic.twitter.com/Fat4VdyHNn – 4:37 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Lakers' showing vs. Memphis, what's up with Anthony Davis, Westbrook for Wall 2.0, Ben Simmons/Spurs, Utah's defensive versatility, the paths forward for the Pacers, and more (including some love for Taylor Swift).

StatMuse @statmuse

Players are shooting 46.7% when defended by AD this season, 1.3% *better* than their usual FG%.

A career-worst and the first time in his career players are shooting better when guarded by him.

Among the top 5 shots contester, he is the only one allowing positive FG% difference. pic.twitter.com/9ZvvUdObiO – 4:25 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, some pregame listening/venting with Friday's @LockedOnLakers podcast. We break down why the Grizzlies loss – and the Lakers in general – is so frustrating and the many things that need to change.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 4:07 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

The Lakers second quarter last night against the Grizzlies might've been the worst quarter of Lakers basketball I've seen since 2015.

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 What’s the deal with Anthony Davis?

🏀 How would Ben Simmons fit in San Antonio?

🏀 Is it time to blow it up in Indiana?

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6RwXUP… – 3:59 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Thunder have recalled Vit Krejci from the Blue. – 3:37 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Anthony Davis hasn't exactly been an MVP candidate, points out @jshector, after @David Thorpe assesses that poor closeout Twitter was talking about.

https://t.co/N1BKTb2U2D pic.twitter.com/XUtEPoiNKg – 3:29 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder returns home from a successful 2-0 road trip to take on a familiar Los Angeles. The matchup marks the third meeting this season between the Thunder and the Lakers as OKC holds the 2-0 series edge thus far.

@OUHealth Game Day Report

📝 | https://t.co/gq6DnMlgZo pic.twitter.com/FwsMWVmLmz – 2:45 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Anthony Davis is questionable tonight and LeBron James is probable on the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers in OKC.

No injuries listed for the Thunder. – 2:44 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers' status report for tonight's game against the Thunder – AD is QUESTIONABLE with left knee soreness.

Bill Oram @billoram

Lakers injury report going into tonight's game against the Thunder, who have had their number in first two matchups

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Second night of a back to back here j. Oklahoma: Lakers say Anthony Davis is questionable with left knee soreness.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2008, the @Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony erupted for 33 points in the third quarter of a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Anthony tied George Gervin’s NBA record for most points in a quarter. Their mark was later eclipsed by Kevin Love (34) and Klay Thompson (37). pic.twitter.com/OUsVWsPK8R – 2:01 PM