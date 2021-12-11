How Niger became the first African nation to eradicate 'river blindness'

- - - If you were an alien newly arrived on this planet, fully unaware of the last 2,000 years of human history and looking for a primer on the nations of the Earth, you could do much worse than the books of Tim Marshall, whose latest, "The Power of Geography: Ten Maps That Reveal the Future of Our World," a sequel to 2015's "Prisoners of Geography," takes readers on a tour of places - from Australia to Iran to Ethiopia - that he sees as pivotal to global politics and conflict. Of particular interest for the extraterrestrial visitor, the last chapter heads into orbit to look at the potential for international conflict in space.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO