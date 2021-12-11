Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers 123, Minnesota Timberwolves 106 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

The Cleveland Cavaliers have become fun to watch. Never thought I’d type those words this soon. But doggone, I can’t lie. I go back and watch them whenever I can b/c of the guards, Mobley, Allen, etc. – 1:23 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

A frustrated Karl-Anthony Towns postgame — with a shoutout for the pod, though…

“We better pick it up. Or we’re gonna be in a lot more than your podcast. And for the wrong reason.” – 11:05 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

The fun continues tomorrow night at home 🎉 #LetEmKnow

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Tonight was the Timberwolves 5th straight loss, including losing all three on this 3-game homestand.

“The last 3 games we gettin spanked. We not losing, we gettin spanked.” – 11:03 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

As frustrated as I’ve ever seen Karl-Anthony Towns after a game tonight.

“We just gotta play better. All of us. It’s pretty much simple as that. I’ve lost for a long time here. I’m not tryin to fuckin lose anymore.” – KAT – 10:55 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

BIG efforts in Minneapolis 👊 #LetEmKnow

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

StatMuse @statmuse

Jarrett Allen this season:

17.3 PPG

11.2 RPG

71.0 FG%

10.0 FGA

All career-highs

He is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average 15 points, 10 rebounds on 70% shooting in a season. pic.twitter.com/lqf5f8De1L – 10:45 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For #Cavs: Allen, 21pts, 9-11FG, 10reb, 2asst, 2blk, stl; Markkanen, 19pts, 7-8FG, 4-5 3ptFG, 2stl; Love, 18pts, 3-7 3ptFG, 7-7FT, game-hi 13reb, 4asst, blk; Okoro, 16pts, 7-10FG, Garland, 12pts, game-hi 12asst; Mobley, 11pts, 8reb, 2blk; Cedi, 13pts, 5-10FG, 4asst, 3stl. pic.twitter.com/bFSm7tTOAy – 10:42 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch after the Timberwolves 5th straight loss tonight:

“The start was poor, and the rest of the game was wholly unacceptable.” – 10:42 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs smush T-Wolves in wire-to-wire win – 123-106; have now won 7 of last 9 on road, 2nd straight & 6 of 8 overall; jump out to 20-4 lead, never look back; CLE, 54%FG, MIN, 39%. CLE, 62pts in paint; 7 #Cavs in dbll-figs; 34asst on 46FGM; CLE, 13 3ptFGM, 82%FT. pic.twitter.com/allyC6Ec6z – 10:35 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Successful trip ☑️ #LetEmKnow

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Fri

Scottie Barnes, 12 pts, 15 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk

James Bouknight, 24 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 6-8 3P

Josh Giddey, 12 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl

Cade Cunningham, 15 pts, 1 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl

Evan Mobley, 11 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast, 2 blk

Tre Mann, 19 pts, 3 reb – 10:32 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves



Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves



Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Another W on the road! #LetEmKnow

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

That wraps it up here in Minnesota. #Cavs dominantly beat the Wolves 123-106.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavs with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Garland also finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 assists. Lauri Markkanen had 19 points. – 10:23 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Another home blowout

Wolves 106, Cavs 123

On tonight’s show:

– Concerning similarities between 11-10 start this year + 10-8 start 2 years ago

– Pounded inside, like Wizards game

– Drop off from DLo to backup PGs

– Looking at the Prince-for-Rubio trade

– McDaniels season thus far – 10:22 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Whole crowd cheering for Tacko Fall. When the Wolves put forth the lack of effort they did tonight, that’s appropriate. – 10:17 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Loudest applause of the night at Target Center goes to a Tacko Fall And-1 – 10:17 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Playing together and loving these results. 😍 #LetEmKnow

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Ricky to Kevin for 👌

📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/bD1vcejJg0 – 10:11 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Early 4Q double-doubles for the big fellas 👊

@Kevin Love: 16 PTS | 13 REB | 1 BLK

@Jarrett Allen: 19 PTS | 10 REB | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/xbFRon0jYA – 10:02 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota trails 92-71 after three quarters of play.

Beasley leads the Wolves with 12 points. – 9:55 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Takin' care of business 💼

Murray State has 3 dudes who’ve played every min of 2nd half (and they’ve taken all but 7 shots), another who played 13. Memphis still subbing dudes in and out with 2:17 to go in the game. Tigers trail 69-65. – 9:54 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

This ball movement tonight is too much fun. 😍 #LetEmKnow

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves getting booed here in the third. They have nothing for Cleveland. Less than nothing. – 9:44 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Extra icy tonight 🥶

23 MIN

16 PTS

7-10 FG

1 BLK pic.twitter.com/WeQnqDAgwf – 9:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Isaac Okoro has had his ups and downs on offense this season, but his continued effort to be aggressive through it all is showing. He’s up to 15 points here tonight, shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from 3. – 9:31 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Still a half of hoops to go in MIN, but impressive that the #Cavs have now had double-digit leads against every Western Conference foe on the road other than Memphis in the opener. East teams can get rolled in 1H out West; shows that #Cavs have come ready to play. pic.twitter.com/dCJ8CdLyui – 9:27 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Back where it all began. #NBA75

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs dominating on both ends — up three TDs in MIN, 65-44; have led by 26; CLE, 62%FG, MIN, 33%FG; CLE, 64% 3ptFG, MIN, 16%: CLE, 19asst on 24FGM; CLE, 32pts in paint; Markkanen, 15pts, 4-4 3ptFG, 2stl; Allen, 13pts, 5-5FG, 6reb; Okoro, 11pts, 5-7FG; Mobley, 9pts, 6reb, 2blk. pic.twitter.com/QXAztuTQbT – 9:18 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs have a pretty dominant 65-44 lead over the Wolves at the end of the first half. They are shooting 61.5% from the field, with 24 made shots.

Their defense continues to bother the Wolves, esp. with their 22 defensive rebounds. Minnesota has 5 offensive rebounds. – 9:16 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Shooting 61.5% at the half 🔥

@socios | #LetEmKnow – 9:13 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Cavs 65, Wolves 44 at half. And it wasn’t even THAT close.

Just a drubbing by Cleveland. – 9:10 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

VANDO THREE pic.twitter.com/jBM3Tpf7BX – 9:06 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Lauri Markkanen is on🔥 from 3 here in the first half. He’s 4-of-4 from the perimeter and has 14 points – 8:57 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

The extra pass to the extra 🔥 @Lauri Markkanen 👌

📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/3s2rmhYoNV – 8:56 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

He makes it look so easy.

@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mAti62PLKh – 8:47 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves offense all season, when functional, has been predicated by creation from the lead ball-handler.

Bolmaro does not have that in his skillset, and thus makes very little sense to play at PG. This is not going well.

Gotta play JMac or Point Ant/KAT when Beverley sits. – 8:45 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Evan Mobley just wrecking dudes in the paint. Devouring them whole. – 8:44 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Thread the needle! 🪡

Thread the needle! 🪡
@Kevin Love x @Cedi Osman

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Lookin’ good in Minnesota.

📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE – 8:38 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

End of Q1: #Cavs 34, Wolves: 20

Isaac Okoro leads the Cavs with 9 pts. Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen each have 8 points.

Their ball movement has been really good, as they have 12 assists on 14 made shots. – 8:38 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-20.

Beasley leads the Wolves with 7 points in 7:29 of action off the bench. – 8:36 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Six first quarter assists for @Darius Garland 👀

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Runnin’ out to a 20-4 lead!

📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/4pEigD3P6Q – 8:24 PM

😎 #LetEmKnow

😎 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/UZIEaDCnLH – 8:21 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

After blitzing PnRs almost exclusively for the past month, the Wolves are back in drop tonight against Cleveland. And they are RUSTY.

Cleveland with 10 paint points in the first 6 possessions.

Drop also tends to limit the Wolves defense from being able to get out in transition. – 8:16 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

KAT not being guarded by a small tonight. But that’s because Cleveland doesn’t have any.

(For real, kinda interesting Allen is on KAT — and thus not lurking by the rim.) – 8:13 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Let’s get it! #LetEmKnow

📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/5Xxij3KOVV – 8:10 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs will take on Minnesota here shortly in snowy Minneapolis. Ricky Rubio makes his return for the 1st time since the trade this summer. ICYMI from this week, here are 2 pieces on Ricky Rubio.

From me and @Joe Vardon: theathletic.com/3000148/2021/1…

From today: theathletic.com/3007939/2021/1… – 7:45 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:

D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/4YgQqsI9VY – 7:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Shooting 18-35 (.514) from deep over his last six 🔥 #LetEmKnow

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Starting squad. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/AyCiJYjNiA – 7:04 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Cavs

Love KAT over 2.0 made 3s + 24.5 pts

– Gotta shoot em, guarded by an actual big for once, will respond to call out

Beverley over 8.5 points

– No DLo = bigger part of offense

Allen under 16.5 points

– Wolves will prioritize taking away the roll – 6:57 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Cold like Minnesota ❄️

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Danilo Gallinari posted a season-high 20 points in Monday’s win at Minnesota on 7-10 FG and 4-6 3FG.

In the month of December, Gallinari’s averaging 16.0 PPG – the most PPG by a reserve in the East and tied for second-most in the NBA. – 5:31 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Friday night plans!

🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves

🕗 8:00PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/SIPdGY1iev – 4:30 PM

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Here is #Timberwolves Chris Finch from this morning on DLo being doubtful tonight and what the Cavs bring with former Gopher J.B. Bickerstaff leading them. J.B. and Finch worked together in Houston. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/Iy3GpO17Qo – 3:28 PM

