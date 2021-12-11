Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Detroit Pistons (4-21) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (20-20) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
Detroit Pistons 93, New Orleans Pelicans 109 (Final)
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I need to see the answer to this question … Coming into the year, what were your expectations for the Pistons? – 11:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Walking downtown in New Orleans. Just saw someone wearing a Cade Cunningham jersey. Pistons fans are everywhere. The Pistons get a smattering of cheers in every NBA arena – 11:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Josh Hart on impact of #Pelicans reserves vs. Det, including Willy Hernangomez (6 pts, 7 reb, 18 mins): “Obviously we missed Kira out there. We wish him a speedy recovery. That was difficult. (The bench) did a great job in terms of execution, competing, taking care of the ball.” pic.twitter.com/Fx6UFTY2Cs – 11:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram postgame with @ESPNRadioNOLA on his 24-point 1H: “I was just getting to my spots. I knew Detroit wanted to come in and hit us first. It was important for me to hit them first. In the second half, it was important for me to lock down on defense and fuel our team.” – 11:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham on third quarter: “We were getting good looks, but we just couldn’t get anything to fall. That’s why I didn’t want us to get too down. But they started to make shots.” – 10:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham: “We still just got to get over that hump.” – 10:58 PM
Brandon Ingram’s past 6 games: 27.0 points (52.6% FG, 39.4% 3), 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 turnovers. – 10:50 PM
#Pistons falter in second half, fall to #Pelicans for 11th straight loss: https://t.co/aQK14a3pjs pic.twitter.com/5Cf8Z1hqIZ – 10:37 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he isn’t sure of the severity of Jerami Grant’s injured thumb. – 10:35 PM
Top Rookies on Fri
Scottie Barnes, 12 pts, 15 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk
James Bouknight, 24 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 6-8 3P
Josh Giddey, 12 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl
Cade Cunningham, 15 pts, 1 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl
Evan Mobley, 11 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast, 2 blk
Tre Mann, 19 pts, 3 reb – 10:32 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on the loss: “Collapse. We totally gave in to adversity.” – 10:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Pelicans 109, Pistons 93.
That’s 11 straight losses for Detroit. – 10:18 PM
Pelicans beat Pistons 109-93 to improve to 8-20 W/L.
Brandon Ingram’s offense kept New Orleans afloat in the first half, finishing with 26 points, 5 assists and 2 steals. Jonas Valanciunas (17/11) and Josh Hart (14/13) had double-doubles but JH didn’t miss a shot. From anywhere. – 10:18 PM
Final: Pelicans 109, Pistons 91
Ingram 26 pts & 5 assts
Valanciunas 17 pts & 11 rebs
Hart 14 pts & 13 rebs
Pels completely dominate the second half to run away with a win over the team with the worst record in the league. Pels improve to 8-20 this season. – 10:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Pelicans 109, Pistons 93. 11th straight loss for Detroit. Led by 15 in the second, trailed by as many as 27 in the fourth.
Lyles: 18 points, 7-8 shooting
Cunningham: 16 points – 10:17 PM
Final: Pelicans 109, Pistons 93
New Orleans held Detroit to 38 second-half points.
Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, the third time in six games he’s gone for 25+. – 10:17 PM
Final: #Pelicans 109, #Pistons 93
Lyles: 18 pts, 5 rebs
Cunningham: 16 pts, 4 assts
Grant: 11 pts, 5 rebs, 4 blks
Diallo: 11 pts, 7 rebs
DET has lost 11 straight. – 10:17 PM
FINAL: Pelicans 109, Pistons 93
– Ingram: 26p, 5a, 3r, 2b
– JV: 17p, 11r
– Hart: 14p, 13r, 5a
– NAW: 14p, 4a, 3r
– GT: 9p, 7r
– Herb: 10p, 5r, 4a
Pels move to 8-20 this season.
Pistons’ losing streak goes to 11 games. – 10:16 PM
It’s the Jose Alvarado show now – 10:12 PM
Do not bring that weak stuff into Herb Jones’ sprawling Alabama ranch. – 10:10 PM
Final: Nets beat the Hawks 113-105. Great game. Kevin Durant did his thing, Cam Thomas grew up a bit and Nic Claxton was a game-changer. On to Detroit. – 10:06 PM
NO 99, DET 81, 5:37 4Q – 10:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
A nice moment in the midst of this collapse: Jerami Grant and Hernangomez tumbled into the stands going for a loose ball and both fell on a kid.
Cade Cunningham, as the floor is being cleaned up, goes over and checks on the kid and gives him a high-five. – 9:57 PM
Since trailing by 16 points with 8:32 left in the second quarter, the Pelicans have outscored the Pistons 70-29 to grab a 97-72 lead with 8:57 remaining in regulation.
Sure, it’s Detroit, but 70-29!!!! – 9:53 PM
The Pelicans have outscored the Pistons 43-17 since the start of the 2nd half. – 9:51 PM
#Pelicans 97, #Pistons 72, 8:56 4Q
The Pels outscored the Pistons 29-12 in the 3rd quarter.
That 12-point period by the Pistons was tied for the fewest points the Pels have given up in a quarter all season. – 9:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
12 minutes to go.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 14 PTS / 4 AST / 1 REB
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 6-7 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3-5 3PT pic.twitter.com/GMyv2Qbiz0 – 9:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up by 16 in the 3rd! 🔥
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/wnoZX1hgQm – 9:45 PM
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 83, Pistons 67
Ingram 26 pts
Valanciunas 15 pts & 9 rebs
Hart 12 pts & 10 rebs – 9:44 PM
New Orleans outscored Detroit 29-12 in the third quarter. Some good activity from Brandon Ingram, who’s got 2 blocks, and Herb Jones, who took 2 charges. – 9:44 PM
End 3Q: #Pelicans 83, #Pistons 67
Lyles: 14 pts, 5 rebs
Cunningham: 14 pts, 4 assts, 2 stls
Bey: 9 pts
DET shot 5-of-24 FG and 2-of-9 from 3 in 3Q. – 9:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Pelicans 83, Pistons 67. Detroit led by one at halftime but was outscored 29-12 in the third quarter. Third quarters have been brutal this week. – 9:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Pels 83, Pistons 67
Detroit led 55-54 going into halftime. Starters hit one basket that quarter. – 9:43 PM
Pelicans have seized an 83-65 lead with one minute left in the third quarter. Complete 180 turnaround since early in the second quarter. – 9:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons went from 6 for 12 from 3 to 9 for 29. – 9:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If the Pistons win this game, it’ll be because of the bench tonight – 9:35 PM
#Pistons are 1-of-14 to start 3Q, and they’re still only down by 14 – 9:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pels have outscored the Pistons 17-3 in the third so far, and are up 13. Pistons were up 15 earlier. – 9:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Lol the Pels are giving Detroit every chance to come back – 9:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant just got his fourth fouls with 6:42 left in 3Q. It’s his second offensive foul this quarter. – 9:31 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant has his 4th foul at 6:42 3Q – 9:31 PM
Two charges drawn by Herb Jones in the last few possessions.
Not on Herb. – 9:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Effort has been there defensively on last few possessions, but Detroit just can’t get a shot to fall out of the break – 9:30 PM
Pelicans were on a 10-0 run before Cade Cunningham finally put the Pistons on the board with a three here in the 2nd half.
New Orleans up 66-58. – 9:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade snaps the 10-0 Pels run with a 3. Third quarters have not been kind to the Pistons – 9:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pelicans open the third with a 7-0 run. Casey called timeout less than two minutes into the quarter. – 9:22 PM
#Pelicans start 3Q on a 7-0 run, and lead, 61-55, 10:18 3Q. – 9:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey with an early timeout as Pelicans take a five-point lead to start. – 9:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram’s 24-point 1st half was three points shy of tying his career-high for points in a half.
He scored 27 in the 2nd half against Utah in January 2020 on his way to a career-high 49 points. – 9:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back in 15 minutes.
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 5-5 FG / 2-2 3PT
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 11 PTS / 4 AST / 1 REB
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/Qqgu0gM2yQ – 9:07 PM
End of the 1st half: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54
Ingram 24 pts (8-14 FG)
Hart 12 pts & 5 rebs
Valanciunas 11 pts & 6 rebs
Pels came back from a 15-point deficit to make this a game. BI and Valanciunas were dominant in the 2nd quarter. They need more support from the bench (4 pts). – 9:07 PM
HALF: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54
– Ingram: 24p, 3r, 8/14 FG, 4/6 3P
– JV: 11p, 6r, 2a
– Hart: 12p, 5r
– The 6 other Pels: 7p, 3/20 FG
Pels: 44.4 FG%, 4/15 3P, 10/12 FT
Pistons: 45.8 FG%, 7/21 3P, 4/5 FT – 9:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54. Detroit led by 10 with 4:19 to play, but the Pelicans used a 14-3 run to briefly take the lead and make this a game.
Lyles: 12 points, 5-5 shooting
Cunningham: 11 points, 4 assists
Bey: 9 points, 3-4 from 3 – 9:06 PM
Don’t like that last call. Josh Hart gets called for the charge on Jerami Grant, who was still visibly moving as contact was made.
Regardless, Pelicans in great position to win, trailing 55-54. The Pistons had a 43-28 lead early in the 2nd quarter. – 9:06 PM
Strong half from Brandon Ingram, who’s got 24 points. He knocked down 4 3s. Pels trail Pistons by 1. – 9:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 55, Pels 54. Starters played really good to start. Bench was solid. Starters came back and were pretty meh (to put it nicely). Detroit led by as many as 15.
Lyles: 12 points
Cunningham: 11p and 4a
Bey: 9p
Grant: 7p – 9:05 PM
Half: #Pistons 55, #Pelicans 54
Lyles: 12 pts, 3 rebs
Cunningham: 11 pts, 4 assts
Bey: 9 pts
Grant: 7 pts – 9:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Beef Stew with a mid-range jumper to give Detroit the lead back – 9:03 PM
#Pelicans are on a 14-2 run and have moved ahead, 54-53, in the final minute of 2Q. – 9:02 PM
Brandon Ingram with a four-point play and the Pelicans only trail the Pistons 53-52 with less than 2 minutes to go in the first half.
BI has been special offensively, starting the game 4-4 from the field, is now up to 22 points on 12 shots. – 9:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Ingram knocked down a 3, got bumped and completed the 4-point play. Pistons led by 15, but the Pelicans have cut it to one – 9:00 PM
#Pelicans Brandon Ingram has 22 pts in the first half. – 9:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ingram with a 3, and-1. Pistons not getting much offensively since the starters came back in. Pels can cut their deficit to one. – 9:00 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant has reentered the game. – 8:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant checks back in. Looks like he’s OK – 8:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant is back in – 8:53 PM
Need a clip of that #Pistons Hamidou Diallo … for cultural aspects. – 8:46 PM
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has attended to neighborhood activities. – 8:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HAMIDOU DIALLO JUST POOPED ON THE PELS MY LAWD – 8:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 15 and this doesn’t feel like one of those, “Oh, the Pistons are up 15. How will they lose this?”
It feels more like an early pic.twitter.com/0WkyHCLO4w – 8:44 PM
Pelicans are looking pretty awful on offense to start this one. Shooting 37 percent from the field, 2-10 on 3s and 5 turnovers.
The Pistons have already jumped out to a 39-25 lead. – 8:41 PM
A Garrett Temple potential And-1 ends up a charge and the Pistons score on their next possession. Pelicans trailing 39-25 just a few minutes into the 2nd quarter. Lousy defensive effort at the start and now the bench is failing to produce.
Not good. – 8:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Live look-in at Trey Lyles right now pic.twitter.com/UD8LARJzYB – 8:40 PM
#Pistons 39, #Pelicans 25, 9:53 2Q
Trey Lyles: 12 pts in 10 mins.
No typos were made in the production of this tweet. – 8:40 PM
Crescent City Connection between Garrett Temple’s knee and Frank Jackson’s uhhh items. – 8:40 PM
#Pistons Frank Jackson absorbed some contact to the … nards … on that drive by Garrett Temple. I’m surprised he got up so quickly from that. – 8:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Trey Lyles has 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting in nine minutes. – 8:38 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant is being attended to on the bench. Looks like it might be something with that hand. – 8:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is getting his hand looked at on the bench. – 8:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25. Really good quarter for Detroit. Nine assists, one turnover, 13-24 overall shooting and 6-13 from 3.
Bey: 9 points, 3-5 from 3
Cunningham: 7 points, 3 assists
Hayes: 4 assists – 8:35 PM
End of the 1st: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25
Ingram 13 pts
Hart 6 pts & 3 rebs
Valanciunas 2 pts & 3 rebs – 8:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25.
Saddiq Bey: 9 points
Cade Cunningham: 7 points, 3 assists
Pistons are 6 for 12 from 3. Ball movement has been really, really good. – 8:34 PM
End 1Q: #Pistons 32, #Pelicans 25
Bey: 9 pts
Cunningham: 7 pts, 3 assts
Grant/Lyles: 5 pts each – 8:33 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant went down and looked to hurt either a finger or his wrist. He’s up and staying in the game, though. – 8:31 PM
Wow. Satoransky simply lost the ball dribbling up the court.
Not a good start from the Pelicans outside of Brandon Ingram as they trail the Pistons 30-23 with 90 seconds left in the first quarter. – 8:30 PM
The nice combination of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Willy Hernangomez are about to check in to the game. – 8:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I really thought Trey Lyles was going to yam that. I really did. – 8:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is the first time in a long time that Detroit’s ball movement has been rewarded by made 3s. Pistons have seven assists and six made triples. – 8:23 PM
#Pistons Saddiq Bey has started hot, going 3-of-4 from 3. – 8:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Solid start for the Pistons. Up 17-13 on the Pelicans with 6:35 to play. Pistons are shooting 7-11 overall, 3-6 from 3 – 8:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 17-13. Ball movement has been really good to start. Defense hasn’t been great, though. – 8:19 PM
#Pistons 17, #Pelicans 13, 6:35 1Q
Grant/Cade: 5 pts each
DET is shooting 7-of-11 (64%) FG and is 3-of-6 from 3. – 8:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham, I believe, with his first and-1 jumper. – 8:17 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes made a nice find to Saddiq Bey for an open 3-pointer. – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade, Jerami and Saddiq all have 3s to start. Pistons lead 13-10. – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I know fans are going to get their jokes off or whatever, but Rodney McGruder just led a spirited speech as the team huddled together. – 8:06 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM
Usual starters for #Pistons at New Orleans tonight: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
#Pelicans starters: Graham, Hart, Jones, Ingram and Valanciunas.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Jonas Valanciunas is playing like an All-Star right now. “It’s going to be a handful for all of our bigs, because Jonas is playing with so much confidence right now.” – 6:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson, who has been hot from 3 lately and is third on the team in 2-point percentage, and his potential: “He’s a sparkplug off the bench. I always liked him when he was (in New Orleans). His defense is overlooked. I think he’s a pest. He’s persistent.” – 6:33 PM
Willy Hernangomez pulled up to tonight’s game rocking a Kira Lewis jersey pic.twitter.com/BdkLypx64G – 6:25 PM
Willie Green says Tomas Satoransky will get the backup point guard minutes in Kira Lewis Jr.‘s absence. – 6:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pelicans head coach (and Detroit native) Willie Green on Cade Cunningham: “Dynamic at attacking the basket. He’s been getting better the more he’s playing … he’s got just a grown-man game. He’s fun to watch.” – 6:21 PM
Willie Green says that Tomas Satoransky is going to initially soak up Kira Lewis’ minutes in pregame. – 6:19 PM
#Pistons team owner Tom Gores pledges $350,000 to SAY Detroit, including $100,000 toward creating an entrepreneurial program for youth. – 2:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tom Gores has pledged $350,000 to SAY Detroit. $100,000 will be earmarked to help create an entrepreneurial program for youth at the SAY Detroit Play Center. pic.twitter.com/VbZYqH8El1 – 2:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons owner Tom Gores with a 350K pledge to Say Detroit pic.twitter.com/IzD0MAlcuh – 2:43 PM
