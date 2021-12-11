Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (4-21) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (20-20) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021

Detroit Pistons 93, New Orleans Pelicans 109 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I need to see the answer to this question … Coming into the year, what were your expectations for the Pistons? – 11:45 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Walking downtown in New Orleans. Just saw someone wearing a Cade Cunningham jersey. Pistons fans are everywhere. The Pistons get a smattering of cheers in every NBA arena – 11:28 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma fined $15K for flipping the middle finger at fan vs. the Pistons.

➡️ https://t.co/PU9ATsqmqE pic.twitter.com/n6s3Civzcn – 11:27 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Josh Hart on impact of #Pelicans reserves vs. Det, including Willy Hernangomez (6 pts, 7 reb, 18 mins): “Obviously we missed Kira out there. We wish him a speedy recovery. That was difficult. (The bench) did a great job in terms of execution, competing, taking care of the ball.” pic.twitter.com/Fx6UFTY2Cs – 11:26 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

LIVE: Brandon Ingram

#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:05 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Brandon Ingram postgame with @ESPNRadioNOLA on his 24-point 1H: “I was just getting to my spots. I knew Detroit wanted to come in and hit us first. It was important for me to hit them first. In the second half, it was important for me to lock down on defense and fuel our team.” – 11:04 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Josh Hart came up big tonight with a tough double double 😤

#WBD | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/m3ksTH0D8h – 11:04 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham on third quarter: “We were getting good looks, but we just couldn’t get anything to fall. That’s why I didn’t want us to get too down. But they started to make shots.” – 10:59 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham: “We still just got to get over that hump.” – 10:58 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

See more photos from tonight’s win!

📸 >> https://t.co/DRMgwuUlaD pic.twitter.com/Xb3tGuorzO – 10:51 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram’s past 6 games: 27.0 points (52.6% FG, 39.4% 3), 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 turnovers. – 10:50 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Pels win, you win! 🏀

Enjoy $10 off your @MichelobULTRA order when you use code PELICANS10 on https://t.co/UTkDgElKsA pic.twitter.com/02wdLdpuLI – 10:41 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons falter in second half, fall to #Pelicans for 11th straight loss: https://t.co/aQK14a3pjs pic.twitter.com/5Cf8Z1hqIZ – 10:37 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tonight’s final stats!

@Brandon Ingram: 26 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast

@Jonas Valanciunas 17 pts, 11 reb, 3 ast

@Josh Hart 14 pts, 13 reb, 5 ast

@Nickeil Alexander-Walker 14 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast

@_hoopinglife 10 pts, 5 reb, 4 asts

#Pelicans | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/jiQMpv5oPk – 10:36 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

LIVE: Willie Green speaks after tonight’s win!

#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:35 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said he isn’t sure of the severity of Jerami Grant’s injured thumb. – 10:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Postgame Interviews (12/10 vs DET):

Willie Green

Brandon Ingram

Josh Hart – 10:32 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Fri

Scottie Barnes, 12 pts, 15 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk

James Bouknight, 24 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 6-8 3P

Josh Giddey, 12 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl

Cade Cunningham, 15 pts, 1 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl

Evan Mobley, 11 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast, 2 blk

Tre Mann, 19 pts, 3 reb – 10:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on the loss: “Collapse. We totally gave in to adversity.” – 10:31 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Third quarter woes got us tonight.

@Keith_Langlois 🗞️ : on.nba.com/3EKG6kI – 10:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Pels clamp down defensively in 2H, turning an early 15-point deficit into a 109-93 home victory over Pistons. Brandon Ingram 24 first-half points.

Read more in the @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap from @Jim Eichenhofer ⤵️

on.nba.com/3yiC3Kg – 10:30 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans put clamps down defensively in second half, turning an early 15-point deficit into a 109-93 home victory over Pistons. Brandon Ingram kept New Orleans in the game with 24 first-half points. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/yH8AF86N5g pic.twitter.com/tcoQ0HvGkB – 10:22 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

What a night! Pelicans get the W 🙌

#WBD | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/Yt7KbCyRjf – 10:21 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Final in New Orleans.

🔹 @Trey Lyles: 18 PTS / 5 REB / 7-8 FG / 2-2 3PT

🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 16 PTS / 4 AST / 1 AST

🔹 @Jerami Grant & @Hamidou Diallo with 11 PTS each pic.twitter.com/5tK64n5jfY – 10:19 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: Pelicans 109, Pistons 93.

That’s 11 straight losses for Detroit. – 10:18 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans beat Pistons 109-93 to improve to 8-20 W/L.

Brandon Ingram’s offense kept New Orleans afloat in the first half, finishing with 26 points, 5 assists and 2 steals. Jonas Valanciunas (17/11) and Josh Hart (14/13) had double-doubles but JH didn’t miss a shot. From anywhere. – 10:18 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Pelicans 109, Pistons 91

Ingram 26 pts & 5 assts

Valanciunas 17 pts & 11 rebs

Hart 14 pts & 13 rebs

Pels completely dominate the second half to run away with a win over the team with the worst record in the league. Pels improve to 8-20 this season. – 10:17 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Pelicans 109, Pistons 93. 11th straight loss for Detroit. Led by 15 in the second, trailed by as many as 27 in the fourth.

Lyles: 18 points, 7-8 shooting

Cunningham: 16 points – 10:17 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Pelicans 109, Pistons 93

New Orleans held Detroit to 38 second-half points.

Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, the third time in six games he’s gone for 25+. – 10:17 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Final: #Pelicans 109, #Pistons 93

Lyles: 18 pts, 5 rebs

Cunningham: 16 pts, 4 assts

Grant: 11 pts, 5 rebs, 4 blks

Diallo: 11 pts, 7 rebs

DET has lost 11 straight. – 10:17 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FINAL: Pelicans 109, Pistons 93

– Ingram: 26p, 5a, 3r, 2b

– JV: 17p, 11r

– Hart: 14p, 13r, 5a

– NAW: 14p, 4a, 3r

– GT: 9p, 7r

– Herb: 10p, 5r, 4a

Pels move to 8-20 this season.

Pistons’ losing streak goes to 11 games. – 10:16 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

It’s the Jose Alvarado show now – 10:12 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Do not bring that weak stuff into Herb Jones’ sprawling Alabama ranch. – 10:10 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Nets beat the Hawks 113-105. Great game. Kevin Durant did his thing, Cam Thomas grew up a bit and Nic Claxton was a game-changer. On to Detroit. – 10:06 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

NO 99, DET 81, 5:37 4Q – 10:02 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

A nice moment in the midst of this collapse: Jerami Grant and Hernangomez tumbled into the stands going for a loose ball and both fell on a kid.

Cade Cunningham, as the floor is being cleaned up, goes over and checks on the kid and gives him a high-five. – 9:57 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

NICK3⃣IL making it look easy

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/P7aRR7IKAV – 9:55 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Since trailing by 16 points with 8:32 left in the second quarter, the Pelicans have outscored the Pistons 70-29 to grab a 97-72 lead with 8:57 remaining in regulation.

Sure, it’s Detroit, but 70-29!!!! – 9:53 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pelicans have outscored the Pistons 43-17 since the start of the 2nd half. – 9:51 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pelicans 97, #Pistons 72, 8:56 4Q

#StartWriting – 9:51 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pels outscored the Pistons 29-12 in the 3rd quarter.

That 12-point period by the Pistons was tied for the fewest points the Pels have given up in a quarter all season. – 9:45 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

12 minutes to go.

🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 14 PTS / 4 AST / 1 REB

🔹 @Trey Lyles: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 6-7 FG

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3-5 3PT pic.twitter.com/GMyv2Qbiz0 – 9:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Up by 16 in the 3rd! 🔥

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/wnoZX1hgQm – 9:45 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Pelicans 83, Pistons 67

Ingram 26 pts

Valanciunas 15 pts & 9 rebs

Hart 12 pts & 10 rebs – 9:44 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

New Orleans outscored Detroit 29-12 in the third quarter. Some good activity from Brandon Ingram, who’s got 2 blocks, and Herb Jones, who took 2 charges. – 9:44 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 3Q: #Pelicans 83, #Pistons 67

Lyles: 14 pts, 5 rebs

Cunningham: 14 pts, 4 assts, 2 stls

Bey: 9 pts

DET shot 5-of-24 FG and 2-of-9 from 3 in 3Q. – 9:44 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Pelicans 83, Pistons 67. Detroit led by one at halftime but was outscored 29-12 in the third quarter. Third quarters have been brutal this week. – 9:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: Pels 83, Pistons 67

Detroit led 55-54 going into halftime. Starters hit one basket that quarter. – 9:43 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans have seized an 83-65 lead with one minute left in the third quarter. Complete 180 turnaround since early in the second quarter. – 9:41 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons went from 6 for 12 from 3 to 9 for 29. – 9:41 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

If the Pistons win this game, it’ll be because of the bench tonight – 9:35 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons are 1-of-14 to start 3Q, and they’re still only down by 14 – 9:34 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pels have outscored the Pistons 17-3 in the third so far, and are up 13. Pistons were up 15 earlier. – 9:33 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Lol the Pels are giving Detroit every chance to come back – 9:32 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant just got his fourth fouls with 6:42 left in 3Q. It’s his second offensive foul this quarter. – 9:31 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant has his 4th foul at 6:42 3Q – 9:31 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Two charges drawn by Herb Jones in the last few possessions.

Not on Herb. – 9:31 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Effort has been there defensively on last few possessions, but Detroit just can’t get a shot to fall out of the break – 9:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Devonte’ with the assist from beyond half court!

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/F9eHfvipBY – 9:29 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans were on a 10-0 run before Cade Cunningham finally put the Pistons on the board with a three here in the 2nd half.

New Orleans up 66-58. – 9:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cade snaps the 10-0 Pels run with a 3. Third quarters have not been kind to the Pistons – 9:26 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pelicans open the third with a 7-0 run. Casey called timeout less than two minutes into the quarter. – 9:22 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pelicans start 3Q on a 7-0 run, and lead, 61-55, 10:18 3Q. – 9:22 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey with an early timeout as Pelicans take a five-point lead to start. – 9:22 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Santa is sleighing tonight, @New Orleans Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/Rs2c7v3oar – 9:19 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

What’s your choice for the @SociosHoops Top Moment of the first half? – 9:17 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Transmitting tonight’s game action gallery live from the SKC! 📸

➡ https://t.co/ToDSqdRz1t pic.twitter.com/0wIF3a1zLz – 9:15 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Brandon Ingram’s 24-point 1st half was three points shy of tying his career-high for points in a half.

He scored 27 in the 2nd half against Utah in January 2020 on his way to a career-high 49 points. – 9:08 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Picking up the pace, at the half

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/gXDUouFZo8 – 9:07 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Back in 15 minutes.

🔹 @Trey Lyles: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 5-5 FG / 2-2 3PT

🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 11 PTS / 4 AST / 1 REB

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 3-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/Qqgu0gM2yQ – 9:07 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54

Ingram 24 pts (8-14 FG)

Hart 12 pts & 5 rebs

Valanciunas 11 pts & 6 rebs

Pels came back from a 15-point deficit to make this a game. BI and Valanciunas were dominant in the 2nd quarter. They need more support from the bench (4 pts). – 9:07 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54

– Ingram: 24p, 3r, 8/14 FG, 4/6 3P

– JV: 11p, 6r, 2a

– Hart: 12p, 5r

– The 6 other Pels: 7p, 3/20 FG

Pels: 44.4 FG%, 4/15 3P, 10/12 FT

Pistons: 45.8 FG%, 7/21 3P, 4/5 FT – 9:06 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Pistons 55, Pelicans 54. Detroit led by 10 with 4:19 to play, but the Pelicans used a 14-3 run to briefly take the lead and make this a game.

Lyles: 12 points, 5-5 shooting

Cunningham: 11 points, 4 assists

Bey: 9 points, 3-4 from 3 – 9:06 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Don’t like that last call. Josh Hart gets called for the charge on Jerami Grant, who was still visibly moving as contact was made.

Regardless, Pelicans in great position to win, trailing 55-54. The Pistons had a 43-28 lead early in the 2nd quarter. – 9:06 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Strong half from Brandon Ingram, who’s got 24 points. He knocked down 4 3s. Pels trail Pistons by 1. – 9:05 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Pistons 55, Pels 54. Starters played really good to start. Bench was solid. Starters came back and were pretty meh (to put it nicely). Detroit led by as many as 15.

Lyles: 12 points

Cunningham: 11p and 4a

Bey: 9p

Grant: 7p – 9:05 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Half: #Pistons 55, #Pelicans 54

Lyles: 12 pts, 3 rebs

Cunningham: 11 pts, 4 assts

Bey: 9 pts

Grant: 7 pts – 9:04 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Beef Stew with a mid-range jumper to give Detroit the lead back – 9:03 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pelicans are on a 14-2 run and have moved ahead, 54-53, in the final minute of 2Q. – 9:02 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

With his make at the 4:38 mark of Q2, Brandon Ingram passed Baron Davis for 8th place on the @New Orleans Pelicans all-time 3PM list. – 9:02 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tough 4⃣ point play from B.I.!

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/TUfj9ymi36 – 9:02 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram with a four-point play and the Pelicans only trail the Pistons 53-52 with less than 2 minutes to go in the first half.

BI has been special offensively, starting the game 4-4 from the field, is now up to 22 points on 12 shots. – 9:01 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Ingram knocked down a 3, got bumped and completed the 4-point play. Pistons led by 15, but the Pelicans have cut it to one – 9:00 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pelicans Brandon Ingram has 22 pts in the first half. – 9:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ingram with a 3, and-1. Pistons not getting much offensively since the starters came back in. Pels can cut their deficit to one. – 9:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Excellent spatial awareness by @Herb Jones ⬇️

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/gaGw8bKGEF – 8:58 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant has reentered the game. – 8:53 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jerami Grant checks back in. Looks like he’s OK – 8:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant is back in – 8:53 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

HAMIDOU HAMILTON STRIKES AGAIN 🎭

@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/GnxydWLenb – 8:51 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

G-Temp made out like a bandit 😏

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Kop4WkKsls – 8:48 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Need a clip of that #Pistons Hamidou Diallo … for cultural aspects. – 8:46 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has attended to neighborhood activities. – 8:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HAMIDOU DIALLO JUST POOPED ON THE PELS MY LAWD – 8:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are up 15 and this doesn’t feel like one of those, “Oh, the Pistons are up 15. How will they lose this?”

It feels more like an early pic.twitter.com/0WkyHCLO4w – 8:44 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans are looking pretty awful on offense to start this one. Shooting 37 percent from the field, 2-10 on 3s and 5 turnovers.

The Pistons have already jumped out to a 39-25 lead. – 8:41 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A Garrett Temple potential And-1 ends up a charge and the Pistons score on their next possession. Pelicans trailing 39-25 just a few minutes into the 2nd quarter. Lousy defensive effort at the start and now the bench is failing to produce.

Not good. – 8:40 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Live look-in at Trey Lyles right now pic.twitter.com/UD8LARJzYB – 8:40 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 39, #Pelicans 25, 9:53 2Q

Trey Lyles: 12 pts in 10 mins.

No typos were made in the production of this tweet. – 8:40 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Crescent City Connection between Garrett Temple’s knee and Frank Jackson’s uhhh items. – 8:40 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Frank Jackson absorbed some contact to the … nards … on that drive by Garrett Temple. I’m surprised he got up so quickly from that. – 8:39 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Trey Lyles has 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting in nine minutes. – 8:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant is being attended to on the bench. Looks like it might be something with that hand. – 8:38 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jerami Grant is getting his hand looked at on the bench. – 8:38 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

First 12 👏

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 3-4 3PT

🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 7 PTS / 3 AST / 3-6 FG

🔹 @Jerami Grant: 5 PTS / 1 AST / 2-4 FG

🔹 @Trey Lyles: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 2-2 FG pic.twitter.com/zzW5AF8nkW – 8:36 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

First 12 minutes on the court tonight🏀

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/0c1qJOUdFy – 8:36 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25. Really good quarter for Detroit. Nine assists, one turnover, 13-24 overall shooting and 6-13 from 3.

Bey: 9 points, 3-5 from 3

Cunningham: 7 points, 3 assists

Hayes: 4 assists – 8:35 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25

Ingram 13 pts

Hart 6 pts & 3 rebs

Valanciunas 2 pts & 3 rebs – 8:34 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Pistons 32, Pelicans 25.

Saddiq Bey: 9 points

Cade Cunningham: 7 points, 3 assists

Pistons are 6 for 12 from 3. Ball movement has been really, really good. – 8:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 1Q: #Pistons 32, #Pelicans 25

Bey: 9 pts

Cunningham: 7 pts, 3 assts

Grant/Lyles: 5 pts each – 8:33 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Cade “Crossover” Cunningham🤯

#Pistons | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/pbwaVl7lbh – 8:33 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

13 points so far for @Brandon Ingram and the quarter ain’t even over 🔥

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Y2bXBiFsKm – 8:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant went down and looked to hurt either a finger or his wrist. He’s up and staying in the game, though. – 8:31 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Wow. Satoransky simply lost the ball dribbling up the court.

Not a good start from the Pelicans outside of Brandon Ingram as they trail the Pistons 30-23 with 90 seconds left in the first quarter. – 8:30 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The nice combination of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Willy Hernangomez are about to check in to the game. – 8:26 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Whatever it takes 😤 @Josh Hart

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/V6UzCVEnj0 – 8:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I really thought Trey Lyles was going to yam that. I really did. – 8:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

This is the first time in a long time that Detroit’s ball movement has been rewarded by made 3s. Pistons have seven assists and six made triples. – 8:23 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey has started hot, going 3-of-4 from 3. – 8:23 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

3 back-to-back 3’s for the team from the 313 🔥

#Pistons | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/ylOOeQPsMw – 8:20 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Solid start for the Pistons. Up 17-13 on the Pelicans with 6:35 to play. Pistons are shooting 7-11 overall, 3-6 from 3 – 8:20 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are up 17-13. Ball movement has been really good to start. Defense hasn’t been great, though. – 8:19 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons 17, #Pelicans 13, 6:35 1Q

Grant/Cade: 5 pts each

DET is shooting 7-of-11 (64%) FG and is 3-of-6 from 3. – 8:19 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

🌀 spin cycle 🌀 @Brandon Ingram

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/4BA1zlroxu – 8:18 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham, I believe, with his first and-1 jumper. – 8:17 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes made a nice find to Saddiq Bey for an open 3-pointer. – 8:15 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Cade, Jerami and Saddiq all have 3s to start. Pistons lead 13-10. – 8:15 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I know fans are going to get their jokes off or whatever, but Rodney McGruder just led a spirited speech as the team huddled together. – 8:06 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Cha cha real smooth(ie King Center) pic.twitter.com/aiEjErqWs2 – 8:03 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Smoothest 5 in @SmoothieKingCtr ⚜️

@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/IzxvdL7HMf – 7:44 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Warmin’ up 🔥

#WBD pic.twitter.com/AKlU8ylqQq – 7:38 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

First five on the floor tonight against Detroit ⤵️

#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/uv0djrADE2 – 7:36 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Usual starters for #Pistons at New Orleans tonight: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart.

#Pelicans starters: Graham, Hart, Jones, Ingram and Valanciunas.

#DFS – 7:28 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Captured these kicks during warm ups… can you guess who they belong to? 👟

#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 7:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Almost time for Friday night hoops! 🏀

Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.

📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI

@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/a2rbbssCxN – 7:11 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said Jonas Valanciunas is playing like an All-Star right now. “It’s going to be a handful for all of our bigs, because Jonas is playing with so much confidence right now.” – 6:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dwane Casey on Frank Jackson, who has been hot from 3 lately and is third on the team in 2-point percentage, and his potential: “He’s a sparkplug off the bench. I always liked him when he was (in New Orleans). His defense is overlooked. I think he’s a pest. He’s persistent.” – 6:33 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willy Hernangomez pulled up to tonight’s game rocking a Kira Lewis jersey pic.twitter.com/BdkLypx64G – 6:25 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Fitted on a Friday 🧍‍♂️

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/t5SC4abRt9 – 6:24 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Willie Green says Tomas Satoransky will get the backup point guard minutes in Kira Lewis Jr.‘s absence. – 6:24 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pelicans head coach (and Detroit native) Willie Green on Cade Cunningham: “Dynamic at attacking the basket. He’s been getting better the more he’s playing … he’s got just a grown-man game. He’s fun to watch.” – 6:21 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Willie Green says that Tomas Satoransky is going to initially soak up Kira Lewis’ minutes in pregame. – 6:19 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

LIVE: Coach Willie Green addresses the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Pistons

#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:18 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status reporting against the New Orleans Pelicans: pic.twitter.com/UGZrGGfFzT – 6:15 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Jonas Valančiūnas led the Pelicans with 27 points last game

Who will lead the squad in scoring tonight? – 5:36 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!

Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team

ATL (10:52)

BOS (16:44)

BRK (22:59)

CHA (28:40)

CHI (35:51)

CLE (38:57)

DET (45:22)

IND (48:46)

MIA (56:37)

MIL (59:03)

NYK (1:04:16)

🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH

SUBSCRIBE

MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📍 : NOLA ⚜️

📺 : @BallySportsDET | 8:00PM ET pic.twitter.com/ZGpfJ8Jclh – 5:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

The comeback 💪

Check what the players were up to on this week’s #Pelicans on Social 📲

nba.com/pelicans/galle… – 3:52 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 Kira Lewis Jr out for the season

🏀 Jose Alvarado, Jared Harper in line for minutes?

🏀 Any free agent available to bring in?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/Qj2JnR7sYW – 3:30 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Let the good times roll tonight.

Share your fan photos with us in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout! →

https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/v0RKGqXKkr – 3:13 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons team owner Tom Gores pledges $350,000 to SAY Detroit, including $100,000 toward creating an entrepreneurial program for youth. – 2:49 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tom Gores has pledged $350,000 to SAY Detroit. $100,000 will be earmarked to help create an entrepreneurial program for youth at the SAY Detroit Play Center. pic.twitter.com/VbZYqH8El1 – 2:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Listen in to see what @Devonte Graham had to say after today’s practice 🎙

#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/BNnEVmzIoB – 2:45 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons owner Tom Gores with a 350K pledge to Say Detroit pic.twitter.com/IzD0MAlcuh – 2:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

On today’s podcast episode, @Jim Eichenhofer and @dsallerson preview tonight’s game with Pistons Beat Writer for The Athletic, James Edwards.

Full episode: https://t.co/emMqb29X2d

#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/J14D6F1OKK – 2:15 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

New #Pistons jacket, who dis?

Click the link below and cop this @NewEraCap button up jacket ASAP!

🔗: https://t.co/pFu2imC46K pic.twitter.com/JJUojKOcHy – 2:00 PM