DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos fans are invited to pay respects to the late Demaryius Thomas who died on Dec. 9 in his home in Georgia. Fans can visit a memorial for Thomas at the base of the horse sculptures at the Ring of Fame Plaza at Empower Field at Mile High starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday. (credit: CBS) The team will face the Detroit Lions at home at 2:05 p.m. During the game, Broncos players will wear an “88” decal on their helmets. There will also be an “88” logo painted on the Broncos sideline, team officials announced on Saturday. The news...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO