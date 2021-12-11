Bills' Efe Obada: Ready to return

Last year, there was no player in the NHL better than Jonathan Huberdeau, and the Florida Panthers desperately needed him. They were without Aleksander Barkov, who hasn’t played since the middle of November. They were missing Anthony Duclair, who hasn’t played since before Thanksgiving, and Gustav Forsling went on injured reserve last weekend. The Panthers’ top line was ravaged by injuries and their defensive depth was dinged, and Huberdeau could feel some of the urgency, especially since Florida trailed in all three of its games last week in Sunrise.
