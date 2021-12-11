Bills' Efe Obada: Ready to return

Beasley caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Monday's 14-10 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Josh Allen only completed 15 passes in the game, and that might be considered an accomplishment given the terrible weather and the fact that opposing QB Mac Jones only completed two throws. Beasley was open a few times in key moments, but between the howling wind and Allen either not finding him or being able to make a good throw, Beasley was limited to his second-worst output of the season. Expect a more productive performance from the entire Buffalo offense in a Week 14 matchup with the Buccaneers, a game that could turn into a high-scoring affair.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO