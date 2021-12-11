ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Efe Obada: Ready to return

Obada (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Obada...

CBS Sports

Bills' Jon Feliciano: Designated for return from IR

Feliciano (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday. Feliciano was placed on IR on Nov. 6 after suffering the injury in Week 8 against the Dolphins. He now has a 21-day window to practice with the team and be activated to the main roster or he will miss the rest of the season. However, he could return as soon as Monday against the Patriots, where he would likely return to his starting left guard duties.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
NFL
Seattle Times

Bills return starters at practice in preparing to host Pats

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Difficult as it will be to replace the loss of Tre’Davious White in the Bills secondary, Buffalo is getting healthier up front on both lines just in time for a key AFC East showdown against the New England Patriots. The Bills returned to practice Tuesday...
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills DT Star Lotulelei limited in return to practice

Ahead of a primetime bout with the Patriots, Bills coach Sean McDermott is still waiting to see what the Buffalo lineup will look like come Monday. But it's less about taking a page from New England coach Bill Belichick's book, and more from the uncertainty of players coming off of the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
NFL
Grand Island Independent

Islanders ready to get going, feature two returning state medalists

The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team lost 10 seniors off of last year’s team that finished third at the Class A state tournament. This season, the Islanders will field a young team, but do return some experience. Five state qualifiers along with two medalists come back to lead a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
CBS Sports

Vikings' Michael Pierce: Ready for return

Pierce (elbow) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. Pierce has not taken the field since Week 4 due to the elbow injury. However, he's set to return as a key pass rusher for the team's defense, as he managed two sacks across four contests this season.
NFL
fctucson.com

Pack of six ready to return FC Tucson to Playoffs

Mastrantonio, Fox, Calixtro, Corfe, Rodriguez and Delgado signed for 2022. Fresh off the heels of an historic 2021 season in which FC Tucson advanced to the USL League One semifinals, the club announced Thursday the return of six key players from that playoff run for the 2022 season. Among those...
MLS
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: Carlton Davis ready in return

Tampa Bay cornerback Carlton Davis practically picked up where he left off in his return to the Buccaneers’ lineup on Sunday. Davis hadn’t played since tearing a quadriceps muscle on Oct. 3. But after coming off injured reserve on Friday, he made three tackles, broke up three passes and recovered a fumble in Tampa Bay’s 30-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
2 On Your Side

Bills Backers of Boston ready for a Monday night win

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans across the country are ready for Monday night's game, including the Bills Backers of Boston. They will be watching together at a bar in Boston where they watch every Bills game. "I started going to the Harp in 2011, and that's when I met my...
NFL
Miami Herald

Jonathan Huberdeau and the Panthers are on fire. And now Sasha Barkov is ready to return

Last year, there was no player in the NHL better than Jonathan Huberdeau, and the Florida Panthers desperately needed him. They were without Aleksander Barkov, who hasn’t played since the middle of November. They were missing Anthony Duclair, who hasn’t played since before Thanksgiving, and Gustav Forsling went on injured reserve last weekend. The Panthers’ top line was ravaged by injuries and their defensive depth was dinged, and Huberdeau could feel some of the urgency, especially since Florida trailed in all three of its games last week in Sunrise.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bills' Tommy Doyle: Returns from COVID list

Doyle was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Doyle has served as offensive line depth for the Bills in his rookie season. Now that he's active again, the 2021 fifth-round selection will try to earn a larger role, or at least be ready to step up if injuries occur.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Cole Beasley: Poor game in poor conditions

Beasley caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Monday's 14-10 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Josh Allen only completed 15 passes in the game, and that might be considered an accomplishment given the terrible weather and the fact that opposing QB Mac Jones only completed two throws. Beasley was open a few times in key moments, but between the howling wind and Allen either not finding him or being able to make a good throw, Beasley was limited to his second-worst output of the season. Expect a more productive performance from the entire Buffalo offense in a Week 14 matchup with the Buccaneers, a game that could turn into a high-scoring affair.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Racey McMath: Ready for return

McMath (quadriceps) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. McMath has been sidelined since Week 4 with a quadriceps injury. The rookie had served primarily on special teams, but he could see a slight uptick in offensive role with A.J. Brown (chest) still sidelined. McMath should also be a special teams contributor.
NFL
wvxu.org

The Cincinnati Bearcats are heading to the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve

The undefeated University of Cincinnati Bearcats have a date with Alabama on New Year's Eve. The 13-0 American Athletic Conference champions end the season at No. 4 in the final College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings released Sunday, and are the only undefeated team left this season. The Bearcats will face...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGRZ TV

Get your popcorn ready: Terrell Owens returning to Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're going to the Bills' Monday Night Football game, you will see Terrell Owens there. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is making his return to Highmark Stadium to be the Bills' Legend of the Game. You will see him before the game down on the field, leading a chant or even saying a few words to Bills mafia.
NFL
iheart.com

Calle Jarnkrok returns to practice, "a good chance" to be ready Thursday

It’s not often the Seattle Kraken will have back-to-back practices to fine-tune habits and routine, but Tuesday and Wednesday at Kraken Community Iceplex might as well have value worth its weight in gold. Starting Thursday, the Kraken will continue their homestand hosting the Winnipeg Jets, then have one more...
NHL

