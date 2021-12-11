US Forecast

Chicago - In the course of 24 hours beginning this morning we could see everything from fog, some sun, showers, strong thunderstorms, possible tornadoes, snow to more sun. It is a smorgasbord of weather set up by a strong storm pulling out of the Rockies early Friday and moving through the Midwest tonight. At least ten states from Utah to Michigan have winter storm warnings (areas in pink on map below) for potentially heavy snow.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO