US Forecast

 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;43;33;53;36;Breezy with showers;W;15;70%;98%;0. Albuquerque, NM;48;22;42;22;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;24%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;22;9;11;-1;Very cold;NNE;12;58%;13%;0. Asheville, NC;65;55;66;30;A shower and t-storm;NNW;15;79%;95%;1. Atlanta, GA;57;56;70;37;A shower and t-storm;NW;9;79%;96%;1. Atlantic City,...

Cadillac News

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m. Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m. Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Washington at...
NHL
Cadillac News

Sports on TV

NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley. ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped) 7 p.m. NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)...
NFL
fox35orlando.com

Will it be warm on Christmas? A deep dive into Florida's forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - When you think of Christmas, thoughts of snow and cold weather fill the mind. However, in Florida, think again. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King took a deep dive into the long-range forecast for the state and observed trends that show rather warm weather this month.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 32 Chicago

Brace yourself for some wild December weather in Chicago

Chicago - In the course of 24 hours beginning this morning we could see everything from fog, some sun, showers, strong thunderstorms, possible tornadoes, snow to more sun. It is a smorgasbord of weather set up by a strong storm pulling out of the Rockies early Friday and moving through the Midwest tonight. At least ten states from Utah to Michigan have winter storm warnings (areas in pink on map below) for potentially heavy snow.
CHICAGO, IL

