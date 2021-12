As 2021 draws to a close, the eyes and ears of the tech world inevitably turn towards CES. On January 4th, AMD is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference. While CES can often be a little light on PC related reveals, this year is shaping up to be different as AMD, along with Intel and Nvidia, is expected to take the wraps off of a range of new products. Looking into the crystal ball, it appears as though AMD will announce, or at least discuss its 3D V-Cache CPUs, Rembrandt APUs and its entry level Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 GPUs. If we’re lucky, we might get some news on the status of Zen 4.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO