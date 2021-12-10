ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Silver and blue dreams do come true.' Ken Wilson revels in chance to lead Pack

By Chris Murray
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile introducing the 27th head coach in Nevada football history, UNR president Brian Sandoval evoked the name of legendary coach Bear Bryant. The Hall of Fame coach was a standout player for Alabama in the 1930s before becoming the head coach at Maryland, Kentucky and Texas A&M. And when Alabama called...

Where Nevada's quest for an indoor practice facility currently stands

Nevada football is poised to complete $5 million in infrastructure projects this summer, but where the does the athletic department's quest for an indoor practice facility stand?. That's a question Wolf Pack administrators and coaches have been tussling with for multiple decades. "We've been talking about an indoor facility here...
Murray's Mailbag: What to make of Nevada hiring Ken Wilson as its football coach?

Mondays have become torture for me. Here is your Monday Mailbag. All 5,756 words of it. He was on my list of candidates. I said in last week's Monday Mailbag I would have hired Sac State coach Troy Taylor, who was great as Eastern Washington's OC in 2016, had a successful two-year tenure as Utah's OC from 2017-18 and has been dynamite as Sac State's head coach (18-7 overall, 15-1 in the Big Sky). He also was born in SoCal, played at Cal, was a high school coach in the Sacramento area and played in the NFL. I liked the head-coaching experience, the California recruiting roots and the success he's had at multiple spots, including as a head coach. So Taylor would have been my pick. But I also don't know if he would have taken the job or is waiting for Cal to open. I liked Matt Wells, who had success at a similar MW school (Utah State). I liked the upside of Donte Williams, who was USC's interim head coach this season and is an excellent recruiter. I would have been fine with any of those hires, in addition to Ken Wilson, who brings a lot of positives. But just so we're on the record, I would have hired Taylor. I said it last week and can't take that back. That would have been my pick, and I think it he was a "reasonable candidate" given Nevada's salary structure ($950,000 a year).
Ramey: Why hiring Ken Wilson makes a lot of sense for Nevada football

In the end, it had to be Ken Wilson. With the hindsight afforded us all at the Jay Norvell fin de siècle, no living person is more perfectly suited for the moment now facing Nevada football. The Norvell departure abruptly but necessarily forced Pack football to ask itself uncomfortable,...
Nevada football coach Ken Wilson gets a five-year, $4.75 million contract

Ken Wilson has signed a five-year, $4.75 million deal to be Nevada's new head football coach, according to the contract obtained Monday by Nevada Sports Net via a public records request. The deal, effective Dec. 10, 2021, is the largest for a Nevada football coach and the third largest in school history for any coach in Wolf Pack history. The deal includes a number of potential bonuses. Here is an overview of the contract.
