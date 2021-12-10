ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans LB Garret Wallow explains how to get through a 2-10 season

By Mark Lane
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans have had a horrendous season.

At 2-10, the Texans haven’t just lost games, but have had issues throughout the week. The defense has had four instances of players being disciplined and missing game time as punishment. The Texans have also parted ways with key veterans such as running back Mark Ingram, defensive end Whitney Mercilus, and linebacker Zach Cunningham.

For rookie linebacker Garret Wallow, 2-10 is all he knows as a professional. However, the fifth-round pick from TCU knows how to manage the mostly downs of an NFL season.

“Patience-wise, just coming every day and having that attitude and that grit to just keep going forward and keep getting better,” said Wallow. “I think for anybody coming in their first year, the main focus is they want to put their best foot forward each and every time they’re out there. But you also have to learn how to walk before you can run, that’s kind of that mindset.”

Wallow has been active for every game this season. Although he has only seen 33 snaps on defense, the 6-2, 230-pound linebacker from New Orleans has played 203 snaps on special teams.

The 22-year-old has taken the opportunity throughout the week to pick the brain of the older players.

Said Wallow: “Just being patient and learning from the older guys, learning from the coaches. Just finding ways to become better as a player and a student of the game, and it’s a process. It’s been nothing but, like I said, a blessing to just keep elevating, keep going forward and keep preparing the way that I’ve been.”

Wallow will get another chance to add to his experience and help the Texans get their elusive third win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

