Bryce Young gets more hardware, wins 2021 Maxwell Award

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young picked up his second of two awards during Thursday night’s College Football Awards presentation.

The Heisman Trophy finalist received the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. The Maxwell Award is annually awarded to the best player in college football, while the Davey O’Brien Award is given to the top quarterback in the nation. Young was also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, which was given to Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

Young has thrown for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns on the season with just four interceptions.

Earlier in the year, Young set the Alabama program-record for yardage in a game with 559 against Arkansas and the best completion percentage in a game (90.9 vs. Southern Miss), and he is well on his way to breaking some school single-season records, too. The Pasadena, Cal., native is currently tied with Tua Tagovailoa (43) for the most touchdown passes in a season and trails Mac Jones’ 4,500 passing yards by only 178 with at least one game to go.

Young is still up for one more award, the prestigious Heisman Trophy. The trophy presentation will take place Saturday in New York.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.