The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by Johnson & Johnson to halt a Mississippi lawsuit over its talcum powder products. As is typical, justices did not explain why they are not taking up the issue, which was included in a long list of cases the court said it would not hear. The case dates from 2014, when Mississippi officials sued Johnson & Johnson for allegedly violating state law by failing to warn users of "potentially lethal" health risks of using its products, including ovarian cancer.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO