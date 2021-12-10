Gifts Fit for The King

‘Where is he that is born King of the Jews?” (Matthew 2:2). The Baby King born in Bethlehem is a miracle and will do miracles. Mary and Joseph saw the ten tiny fingers that would soon touch the blind, the deaf, the leprous and many others to give them health. Those hands will beckon and hold other children someday. Those tiny feet will carry this “King of glory” (Psalm 24:10) throughout Galilee as He ministers to the lost and dying. That little mouth will speak “gracious words” (Luke 4:22) of love to give Spirit and life (John 6:63) or words of power that drive back His opposers. Those little eyes will weep over the people who will not grasp their opportunity for eternal life that He brings (Luke 19:41). His loving eyes will give Peter a look of conviction and grace after he denies knowing Jesus (Luke 22:61).

