ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Body pulled from car in Niagara Falls

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s State Park Police are reporting that...

www.foxsports640.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

The House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Also, the United States is reporting more than 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
State
New York State
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Park Police#U S Coast
CNN

Keechant Sewell will be NYC's first female police commissioner

(CNN) — New York City will get its first female police commissioner to lead the nation's largest police department, after Mayor-elect Eric Adams picked Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell. "Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Biden set to tour Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to tour the damage in Kentucky caused by tornadoes that ripped through the state and several others over the weekend. Biden is scheduled to take an aerial tour of Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the communities hit hardest by the devastating storms that also left a path of destruction in Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas. Afterward, the president is expected to receive a briefing from local leaders about the impact of tornadoes and extreme weather.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy