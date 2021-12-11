Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson says 'just work and water' has led to his strong play

Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is being modest about what has led to his strong play. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Grizzlies, 15-11, have won six of their past seven games and have been anchored by Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s strong two-way play in Ja Morant‘s absence. Jackson is averaging 21 points, 5.4 rebounds, one steal and 1.9 blocks on .510/.413/.750 shooting in the seven contests (28.7 minutes). Joe Vardon of The Athletic writes that it’s been a strange road recently without Morant, but the Grizzlies are thriving without their star player. Jackson gave a simple, quirky answer on what has led to his strong play.

“I’m just working on my reps, day in and day out, like staying on myself and not taking anything for granted, and drinking a lot more water,” Jackson said Thursday night after the Grizzlies’ latest win, a 108-95 victory over the Lakers. “Basically a combo of those two things, just work and water.”

“You just got to keep drinking water,” Jackson insisted. “And then we go home and get a good meal and drink some water. You know? It just tastes good.”

Vardon adds that starting wings Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane have also played key roles during the 6-1 stretch. (Brooks is now sidelined due to health and safety protocols.)

