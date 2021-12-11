11 Potty-Training Books to Help Make the Process as Painless as Possible

As many inhabitants of our crowded pre-pandemic office can attest, one spray of Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray works wonders for eliminating the odors of No. 2. But while a plastic bottle with the word “Poo” on it might be fine for a casual office environment, it doesn’t exactly scream “classy” in one’s well-appointed guest bathroom. A more understated option to set near the sink before your next gathering: These Full of Fire Matches we found at Poppy Things in Suttons Bay. With 100 tall (3 ½-inch) wooden matches set inside, the apothecary-like glass bottle sports a label made for striking and a sophisticated subtlety no plastic-bottled poo spray can match. What’s more, the match heads come in an array of super-chic colors; choose from teal, soft pink, powder blue, black, or white. Pair your pick with a pretty ashtray and exhale (and inhale) with ease; your bathroom is ready for anything — even Uncle Bubba. $19 at www.poppythingsshop.com.
Comments / 0